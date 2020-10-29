LEWISBURG — Tents were set up Wednesday at the Union County Government Center by Bucknell University to help facilitate voting by students.
Theresa Cusimano, Bucknell University director of civic engagement, said problems became apparent Tuesday when significant numbers of students arrived at the center to fill out mail in ballot applications on the last day they could do so.
“With COVID, our election office capacity is diminished,” Cusimano said. “About four-to-six people are permitted in there legally.”
Cusimano said some students waited for up to three hours on Tuesday at the government center as signatures taken in some online registrations were not immediately validated in the state system.
The tents sheltered the students from a light mist as students were expected to come to the government center and pick up ballots. A “corn hole” game adorned with Bucknell logos was set up for students who may have faced a wait.
Greg Katherman, Union County director of elections and voter registration, said any help was appreciated. He hoped the state would revamp some of the process in the next election cycle.
“If they want to go to early voting, then go to early voting and be done with it,” he said. “(It’s) a much better process for everybody.”
Stacy Richards, Union County commissioner, credited the Bucknell Civic Engagement office for encouraging students to vote.
“All they could get (Tuesday) given the number of people we had here was just their applications to be able to get their ballots,” Richards said. “Our election staff worked long after-hours (Tuesday) to give them a ballot that is specific to them so they can fill it in here and hand it in afterwards.”
Richards noted the week of remote learning due to new COVID cases on campus may have prompted students to project they would not be able to vote in person the following week.
Katherman reiterated in a phone conversation that residents can register and vote after 30 days. What happens elsewhere was beyond what he could see. He also refuted talk that votes could be changed after being submitted.
“Once you have voted with your mail-in ballot or absentee ballot and I have received it, they are finished. There is no do-over and no change,” Katherman said. “The only exception that could possibly happen is if you said, ‘Someone stole my ballot, voted it and mailed it in.’”
Katherman said fraud of that sort would need to be looked into, but it was unclear by what means.
Gov. Tom Wolf suggested Wednesday morning that it was too late for voters to mail their ballots with reasonable assurance that they will reach a county election board in time to be counted. He maintained the best way to be assured their ballots would arrive in time would be to bring it personally to their county office.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Supreme Court of the United States declined to take up a request to roll back the deadline for late-arriving but correctly postmarked ballots to be counted. In doing so, the court upheld counting of ballots through Friday, Nov. 5 in Pennsylvania.
