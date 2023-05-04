TURBOTVILLE — The Turbotville Community Hall 2023 Renovation Project was in progress as of Wednesday morning.
The project, which includes a new double entry door for the lobby, new flooring for both restrooms, and three new commodes for one restroom, $19,211. Funding for the project was provided by the Ralph and Josephine Smith
Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania, which works to improve the quality of life in north central Pennsylvania through community leadership, the promotion of philanthropy, the strengthening of nonprofit impact, and the perpetual stewardship of charitable assets.
The general contractor in charge of completing the renovations is T-Ross Brothers Construction.
