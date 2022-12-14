HARRISBURG – Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) has announced a $4.5 million allocation of funds in his senatorial district, to support four freight lines through the state’s Rail Transportation Assistance (RTAP) and Rail Freight Assistance (RFAP) programs.
The four projects receiving funding, approved by the State Transportation Committee are:
• $3 million to construct a 110-car capacity loop track and provide unloading equipment to support new rail service to the feed mill at Country View Family Farms in Union County.
• $690,564 to rehabilitate over two miles of track on the R.J. Corman Railroad Company’s Lehigh Line in Bradford County.
• $613,200 to refurbish approximately 2,000 feet of track on the Shale Rail Line in Bradford County.
• $201,667 to rehabilitate rail siding owned by Penn Recycling in Lycoming County and extend it 300 feet to improve rail car capacity.
“These targeted investments recognize the pivotal role freight lines play in grounding our economy and providing a reliable flow of goods throughout the region,” Yaw said. “I look forward to the growth and stability these projects will bring to my district.”
RFAP and RTAP are administered by the Bureau of Rail, Freight, Ports, and Waterways. In 2022, 24 freight improvement projects from across the state have received funding totaling $26.3 million.
Pennsylvania manages 5,600 miles of freight lines and is home to 65 railroads, more than any other state in the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.