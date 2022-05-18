MIFFLINBURG — A benefit Chinese auction and meal will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Mifflinburg VFW Post 1964, 10770 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg. The auction drawing will be held at 4.
Proceeds will benefit Aggie Hanselman, who is fighting cancer.
