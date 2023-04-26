Bucknell studies prenatal stress impact

Mark Haussmann

 EMILY PAINE/BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY

LEWISBURG — A new study by Bucknell University Professor Mark Haussmann and 14 former students from his lab has found that individuals who are exposed to stress hormones during prenatal development appear to be more sensitive to handling stress as adults, but they also have a harder time turning those stress responses off — potentially leading to other health consequences.

The study, conducted with Japanese quails — which have similar endocrine systems to humans — was published recently in "Scientific Reports - Nature."

