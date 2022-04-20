MILTON — Lottery ticket bingo, to benefit the Milton WinterFest Committee, will be held Friday, May 20, at D&S Event Center, Carpenter Road, Milton. Doors open at 4 p.m., with games starting at 6.
To purchase advance tickets, call 570-713-5473 or stop by Cuts by Kristy, 16, Broadway, Milton.
Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.
