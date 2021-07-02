LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner disagreed with the ruling this week from the Union County Court of Common Pleas which denied the borough a summary judgement sought against East Buffalo Township (EBT).
The agreement which formed the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) from Lewisburg and EBT municipal forces was at issue.
Wagner, instrumental in the 2011 founding of the department via the first intergovernmental agreement (IGA), said intent of the agreement was clear at the time.
“It was not easy,” Wagner recalled. “We all made compromises because we all wanted regionalization. The thing that I emphasize is that we did it in good faith.”
The borough was the plaintiff in the action which named EBT and the BVRPD commission.
Since the dispute between the municipalities took hold, representatives of both entities have negotiated a new IGA.
Wagner credited the parties for coming up with a new IGA which provides for a two-year review, a mechanism to solve issues and takes care of the financial and service apportionment matters at the heart of the dispute.
“I think it is really an excellent agreement,” said Wagner. “We have a few items to agree on. But I think it has been a good process. I thought the last one was a good process. I thought it was historic. We had a lawyer go over it to assure us it was a good document.
“We didn’t think that in the coming years someone would seek to dispute it. Which they did,” Wagner added. “We’re over it and moving on.”
A 2016 decision by EBT supervisors to contribute 50% of the department’s municipal share, 2% less than its contribution since the BVRPD was formed, was central to the dispute.
EBT claimed the wording of the agreement permitted either municipality to pay for services measured by police protection units (PPU) as needed from year-to-year. The ruling by Union County President Judge Michael T. Hudock concurred that the language in the IGA cited by EBT was “unambiguous.”
