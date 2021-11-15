LEWISBURG — Wreath sponsors are being sought for the Fourth Annual Veterans Christmas Remembrance Celebration at Dreisbach United Church of Christ (UCC).
Through Saturday, Dec. 4, Dreisbach UCC is accepting $20 donations so that each of 116 veterans graves may have a wreath.
Wreaths made by Mifflinburg's Alex Haines will be placed at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Dreisbach UCC cemetery.
A celebratory program is planned for the morning which will by led by Andy Mahoney, retired as a lieutenant colonel and now at the Bucknell Military Science Program. It will feature the Rev. Dr. Bill Worley, commissioned in the United States Navy Reserve and assigned to the Marine Corps as chaplain.
Local military and scout representatives have been invited to participate in the program which will include patriotic music. The event is open to the public and assistance is requested in placing wreaths on gravesites immediately following the ceremony.
To order or a wreath, participate, or for more information contact Kara Druckenmiller at 570-220-8621 or druckenmillerk10@gmail.com.
