Moore presented with DAISY Award

LEWISBURG — Katerina Moore RN, BSN, was presented with the DAISY Award on International Nurses Day, Friday, May 12.
Moore was nominated for the award by Shayla Burkholder, who was recently treated by Moore in The Family Place.
In the nomination, Burkholder shared “I went into The Family Place on Jan. 8, 2023. My labor was going smoothly, everything was next to perfect besides the fact that it was taking a long time to progress. When Katerina came on duty, she was very attentive to me, not only making me comfortable with her compassion because I was alone, but also because she was keeping an eye on the dips in my baby’s heart rate. When Heidi Hagan, the certified nurse midwife, checked me, she found that the baby had flipped and was face up as well as had her hand above her head. Katerina stood by my side, knowing that I had no one, and reassured me that everything would be okay, ensuring things were as calm as possible. The dedication to her career is shown by these actions as well, she is truly a compassionate person. I wholeheartedly believe that if it weren’t for her attentiveness, my daughter would not be here today.”
Moore has been an Evangelical employee serving as an RN in the hospital’s obstetrics unit, The Family Place, since October 2021.
Nominations for the DAISY award can be made by patients, patient family members, colleagues, and providers atwww.DAISYnomination.org/ECH and fill out a nomination form.
