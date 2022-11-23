State Police at Selinsgrove One-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 55-year-old Liverpool man sustained an injury of unknown severity in a crash which occurred at 10:02 p.m. Nov. 18 along University Avenue, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Robert Henry lost control of a 2020 Triumph Motorcycle, which struck shrubs and mailboxes. He was not wearing a helmet and transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment.
Troopers charged Henry with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
PENN TOWNSHIP — Michael Bollerman, 48, of Mifflinburg, reported damage being done to a 2018 Toyota Camry.
The incident was reported at 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at 1000 Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
FREEBURG — Karen Haughwout, 48, of Freeburg, reported a theft.
The incident occurred at 8 p.m. Oct. 17 at 111 W. Market St., Freeburg.
PENN TOWNSHIP — Shannon Hermann, 44, of Selinsgrove, reported two tires being punctured on a 2000 Dodge.
The incident occurred between 1 p.m. Nov. 11 and 10 a.m. Nov. 14 at 2870 Middle Creek Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
GREENE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are searching for a masked suspect who allegedly used a hammer to break down the door at Valero, 784 N Mill St., Greene Township, Clinton County.
Once inside, troopers said the individual entered a safe and cash register, fleeing with $1,548 cash, as well as cigarettes valued at $9.11.
The individual was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, black boots and what appeared to be a Halloween mask. The incident occurred at 3 a.m. Nov. 17.
Anyone with information on the incident should call troopers at 570-726-6000.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Katie Bingaman, 39, of Sunbury, was charged after allegedly being found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia while troopers were investigating a disturbance.
The incident occurred at 4:59 p.m. Nov. 17 at Perkins Restaurant, 1394 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
