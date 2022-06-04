“Now I know in part; then I shall understand fully, even as I have been fully understood. So faith, hope, love abide these three; but the greatest of these is love. (First Corinthians 13: 12-13)
I think most Christians are religious because they want to get into Heaven in their next life, which would begin after their present earthly life ends. But I have found heavenly joy already in my present earthly life. So my first idea for the title of this column was “Why wait?”
And the Irish priest John O’Donohue has wondered why we are seeking what is already ours. So what do we need which is already ours. The psychiatrist Carl Jung says that what we need is “faith, hope, love and insight.” You need faith because if you don’t believe in any of these things, you don’t feel or possess any of these things. For example, you will not have the hope.
But what does O’Donohue mean when he asks why we are searching for what is already ours. Well, when God gave us free will, he gave us the ability to love, and it is loving which gives me heavenly joy now. But too many people use their free will to seek paths which are not loving, and thus give no joy. So that may be why Jung added insight to what we need. When God created us in his image he planted into us his spiritual wisdom as to how we should love like God loves, rather than pursuing things that are not heavenly and do not give heavenly joy.
Why do so few people understand loving like God and thus lose out on that heavenly joy, or maybe any joy at all? Well Jung says that the faith, hope, love and insight we need, cannot be taught or learned. It must be experienced. And that seems to be in short supply among humans in this world. But Jung says that anyone who does experience these things, he and Paul in First Corinthians 13, say we need, will commit their whole life to it.
In Heaven everyone will love God and everyone else there, as completely and unconditionally as God always loves all of us now and forever. Unfortunately, having this physical body with all its health problems may not feel very heavenly. But loving everyone like God does, still gives me the heavenly joy, which enables me to experience what First Corinthians 13:7 promises. “Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.” Endures all things, means the ability to triumph over all things. But that heavenly power and joy will only be felt and thus experienced now if you love like God now.
But we live in a world where people do not love each other like everyone will love each other as God does in Heaven and on earth. So it is no wonder that too few people experience heavenly joy in this life now. And that is very sad, because they are losing out on the beauty and joy of Heaven in their lives now.
Yet I do not give up on anyone, because God does not give up on anyone. God has given each and everyone the ability to love like God does, which will give them all that heavenly joy when he accepts then into Heaven eventually in their next life. But why wait when you can experience so much of that heavenly joy now.?
