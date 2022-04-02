HUMMELS WHARF — Supporters of the local chapter of a highly respected nonprofit hope to return to what they do best in the months ahead.
Jay Helmer, SUN Habitat for Humanity administrator and development officer, said the chapter was looking at a property in the City of Sunbury. It not only could be the site of a new home for a qualified family, but also be built in late spring early summer.
Helmer conceded there are some challenges facing the nonprofit, including personnel. The departure of a volunteer couple to another area meant a stipend-supported site supervisor would be needed.
There are other challenges, attributed to higher costs for materials and other items. It makes home-building landscape different than it was two years ago.
“We've heard estimates of 25% to 50% in terms of increased costs,” Helmer said. “We don't really know how supply chain issues are going to affect the timeline.”
Once a project is completely ready to go ahead, Helmer said individuals and groups are welcome to volunteer. They will work three Saturdays a month and occasional other days depending on what is needed. He said skilled and unskilled volunteers were welcome.
“Part of what we enjoy doing is that we welcome skilled volunteers,” Helmer said. “We also take groups of unskilled volunteers and have them learn a few things and have an impact.”
Helmer began on the Habitat board as Susquehanna University liaison, worked for a Habitat affiliate in Connecticut before starting in his current position in August.
Volunteers from Bucknell and Susquehanna university chapters can see how they can make an impact. Helmer said seeing the tangible results of volunteer work can be satisfying.
Meantime, he noted the process of finding a recipient family for the first post-pandemic Habitat home has not yet begun. The previous house was completed and opened on the cusp of the pandemic in 2020 and there were none lined up at the time.
“We didn't have another property in the cue,” Helmer said. “In the ideal world, we are ramping down on one and ramping up on the next one simultaneously.”
Helmer said Union Snyder Habitat for Humanity, which combined with a Northumberland chapter in 2013, has completed 36 homes in 28 years. Their successes have included homes built new from the ground up and rehabs of existing structures.
Among qualifications, a Habitat family has to have an acceptable debt-to-income ratio, clear a criminal background check and not exceed an income cap of 60% to 80% of local median income. Typically, a family has two working people and couple of children.
"Sweat equity," a requirement of the program, can be adjusted to include recruiting friends or relatives with skills.
“The goal is to be working with families who would not necessarily qualify for traditional financing,” Helmer said. “We work very occasionally with folks who have owned property before.”
He stressed Habitat is not "giving away" houses but offering them at a 0% mortgage. The monthly payment is based on federal guidelines which suggest a family should not spend more than 30% of its income on housing.
Helmer said about 20 mortgages are still being paid for which creates the funding to build the next house. He also noted that Habitat families become taxpayers, with about $2.3 million paid locally since 1994.
“There are so many great causes to be involved with,” Helmer concluded. “With Habitat you can see a tangible impact and then what I look forward to the most is the housing dedications. When you can say to a family, 'Here is are they keys to your new home.' That is a very powerful thing.”
A typical Habitat house has three bedrooms and one bath. Visit www.sunhabitat.org or call 570-374-2437 for more information.
