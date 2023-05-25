MIFFLINBURG — Warm hazy skies with a stiff breeze greeted 63 teams of students from across Pennsylvania Wednesday as they participated in the 40th annual Pennsylvania State Envirothon.
The competiton was held at Camp Mount Luther, just west of Mifflinburg. The Envirothon is a collaboration between county conservation districts, state wildlife and environmental agencies, and state school districts.
Hundreds of teachers and professionals throughout Pennsylvania guide high school students through this natural resource environmental education program that combines classroom learning and outdoor activities. This exposure to nature and seeing how humans impact the natural world provide invaluable lessons for understanding ecosystems and the environment.
“Camp Mount Luther has a great space for us and it’s centralized in the state,” said Courtney Raker, executive director of the Envirothon. “The partnership has worked out very well.
“Each team that is here has won their their individualized county competition,” she continued. “The winner of today’s competition will then go on to the international competition, and Pennsylvania has always been in the top 10 contenders at the international level.”
At the Envirothon, teams of five high school students compete in field testing using their knowledge in five topic areas – Soils and Land Use, Aquatic Ecology, Forestry, Wildlife and Environmental Issues. A current environmental issue is chosen each year as the “hot topic” for the focus of this station as well as the oral presentation component. This year’s Environmental issue was Adapting to a Changing Climate.
A sixth Discovery Station featured two mobile units — the Pennsylvania Wood Mobile, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and the Pennsylvania Hardwoods Council, along with the Aquaponics Mobile Lab sponsored by the Commonwealth Charter Academy.
Ted Giantini with the Aquaponics Mobile lab said, “This is a mobile lab of our current brick and mortar lab in Harrisburg, where students learn about hydroculture and aquaculture to grow plants using water or a combination of living fish like koi or tilapia to grow vegetables including lettuce, greens, bananas, and strawberries, just to name a few.
“It’s career readiness for charter students as students become involved in the whole process.”
In the Pennsylvania Wood Mobile, students learned about Pennsylvania’s forrest industry, and what is made from Pennsylvania hardwoods. Participants even got to play a $20,000 Martin Guitar, specially made from Pennsylvania hardwoods.
The winner of the competition will go on to the 33rd annual NCF-Envirothon North American competition, which will be held July 23-29 at Mount Allison University, located in New Brunswick, Canada. There, teams from all 50 states, plus Canadians and several teams from China will compete.
Teams competing Wednesday from the Susquehanna River Valley included Danville, Line Mountain, Susquehanna Valley Homeschool Association from Snyder County and Lewisburg.
“It’s really exciting and I’m so happy to be doing this together and just to be here,” said Lewisburg team member Summer Evans. “It’s a little more difficult than the local Envirothon that was held at Shikellamy State Park but we feel good about the competition.”
“Everyone on the team, except for Sarah, was here last year,” said Lewisburg team member Kiera Breeding. “We are so much more confident this year than last. We feel more comfortable.”
The Lewisburg team had a strategy, with each member taking on one of the five areas of study and then becoming the lead for that testing station.
Kera Bentz, with the Susquehanna Valley Homeschool Association representing Snyder County said, “It’s gone really well. We feel like we have gained a lot of knowledge. I live on a farm so the current issues really hit home for me. We are definitely learning a lot.”
“At first I really didn’t care much about environmental issues but the more I participated I learned so much more about it, the trees and soil. It’s really interesting,” said Susquehanna Valley Homeschool student Ezra Carr.
