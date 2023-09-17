FFA holding fall fundraiser

Mary Walter and Van Marker sort honey at the Mifflinburg Ag Shop during the 2022 Fall Product Sale.

 PROVIDED

MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg FFA recently launched its first fundraising campaign. The Fall Local Agriculture Commodities Sale features local products from three local producers – Dries Orchards of Sunbury, Hackenberg Apiaries and Ole Mill Soap Company, both of Lewisburg.

Dries Orchards will be supplying the chapter with fresh, pasteurized apple cider made from locally grown apples. It will be available in ½ gallons and 1-gallon containers.

