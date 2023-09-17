FFA holding fall fundraiser

MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg FFA recently launched its first fundraising campaign. The Fall Local Agriculture Commodities Sale features local products from three local producers – Dries Orchards of Sunbury, Hackenberg Apiaries and Ole Mill Soap Company, both of Lewisburg.
Dries Orchards will be supplying the chapter with fresh, pasteurized apple cider made from locally grown apples. It will be available in ½ gallons and 1-gallon containers.
Hackenberg Apiaries will provide Buffy Bee Natural Honey. The natural, raw honey will come in numerous choices with no artificial flavors or preservatives. The flavors come from the plants the bees were pollinating, consisting of Clover, Wildflower, Orange Blossom, Blueberry and Raspberry. The honey is available in 1-pound and 2-pound jars.
Old Mill Soap Company provides a local all-natural goat milk soap that is made with essential oils and other pure ingredients. They have provided the chapter with milk and honey soap, lavender soap and new pumpkin spice lip balm.
The proceeds from this fundraiser will help students attend leadership conferences and conventions, and various contests throughout the year.
Orders can be placed directly with a current FFA member or by emailing jarmstrong@mifflinburg.org through Sept. 26. Checks can be made out to Mifflinburg FFA or payment can be made online at https://www.ezschoolpay.com/Login.aspx Look for the store/pay online tab. You will see an option for FFA Apple Cider, Honey and Soap.
Delivery to the high school is planned for Oct. 10.
