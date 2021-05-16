State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
MIDDLEBURG — Following a traffic stop, a 53-year-old Middleburg man was arrested for DUI, troopers reported.
A 2002 Buick LeSabre was stopped at 11:55 p.m. April 9 along West Market Street and Spring Alley, Middleburg, Snyder County, and Kerry Zechman was arrested. Zechman allegedly showed signs of impairment.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A suspected minor injury was reported from a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 5:17 p.m. May 6 along Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2016 Toyota Tacoma driven by Andrew Martin, 29, of Middleburg, attempted to turn left into a Dollar General parking lot when it struck a 2016 Subaru Impreza driven by Tammy Camp, 46, of Middleburg.
Martin, who was belted, was not injured. He was cited by troopers with vehicle turning left.
Camp, who was belted, was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of a suspected minor injury.
2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 11:13 a.m. May 11 along North Susquehanna Trail at Commerce Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Ryan L. Klinger was attempting a left turn in a 2013 Ford Fusion when it struck a northbound 2010 Toyota Rav4 driven by Thomas I. Reichenbach, 57, of Middleburg, police noted. Street signs struck by the vehicles then struck a parked 2013 Ford Taurus.
Klinger will be cited with moving stopped or parked vehicle.
2-vehicle crash
MIDDLEBURG — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 7:25 a.m. May 14 along West Market Street at South Charles Street, Middleburg, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2006 Ford Explorer driven by Daniel M. Strite, 34, of Beaver Springs, was traveling north when it struck the rear of a 2009 Subaru Forester driven by Derek S. Burkholder, 26, of Beavertown.
Strite will be cited with following too closely.
1-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 2:40 a.m. May 12 along North Susquehanna Trail, north of Old School Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Nathan W. Harman, 35, of Muncy, was traveling south in a 2019 Ford Fusion when Harman became distracted, police noted, and the vehicle struck a concrete curb. Damage to the right front tire and tire assembly was noted. Harman was belted.
Hit and run
MONROE TOWNSHIP — An unknown vehicle struck a utility pole at the Shady Nook boat launch, causing significant damage, then fled the scene, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported at 9:25 a.m. May 9 along River Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Harassment
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Harassment charges have been filed against a 42-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man who allegedly threw a screwdriver at a woman’s house.
Troopers said Robert Eichman drove a Ford Ranger by the house of Alberta Britton, 55, of Middleburg, and threw a screwdriver at her house.
The alleged incident occurred at 10:40 a.m. May 6 at 408 Walnut St., Center Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Selinsgrove woman was cited following an alleged domestic incident at 7:49 p.m. April 8 along Ebenezer Church Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Hannah Hoffman was cited following an alleged incident with a 33-year-old Selinsgrove woman.
Firearms violation
PERRY TOWNSHIP — State police said Shan Wilson, 43, of Richfield, attempted to purchase a long gun while he had an active warrant out of South Carolina.
Wilson was taken into custody and transported to Snyder County Prison, where he is awaiting extradition.
Corruption of minors
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a report of corruption of minors involving a 13-year-old Lewisburg girl.
The allegations were made Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 21, 2018, along Hackenburg Road, Center Township, Snyder County, and originated through Childline.
Corruption of minors
CENTER TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating a report of corruption of minors.
The alleged incident was reported between Jan. 1 and May 1 along Starlight Drive, Center Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove woman allegedly stole six items valued at $66.81 from Walmart.
Troopers reported the incident at 8:46 p.m. Feb. 20 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Megan Snook, 22, was cited and the charges stem from a series of thefts involving Snook and her mother, Melissa Ann Roadarmel, from Feb. 3 through April 10 involving the theft of over $2,044.12 in merchandise, police noted.
Snook also allegedly stole $79.85 worth of items at 5:08 p.m. Feb. 17 at Walmart.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Athletic clothing valued at $309 was stolen from Boscov's, troopers reported.
The alleged incident, which reportedly involved a 2016 Honda Accord, was reported at 4:28 p.m. May 10 at Boscov's, 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Political signs were allegedly stolen.
The incident was reported April 7 along Route 522, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — A victim was allegedly sent a fraudulent $17,000 check and withdrew $5,800 before it bounced.
Troopers said the incident was reported at noon Mary 12 along University Avenue, Penn Township, Snyder County. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — Fraudulent charges totaling $36,000 were made on a victim's credit card, troopers reported.
The alleged incident occurred between noon March 16 and 8:21 p.m. March 24 along Lorian Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged incident in which someone attempted to sell internet security services to an unidentified 72-year-old Selinsgrove woman.
Troopers said the woman was not deprived as any money as a check she issued for $699.69 was canceled prior to being cashed.
The alleged incident occurred at 3:59 p.m. May 6 along Fairview Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A suspect attempted to deprive a 33-year-old Middleburg woman of $790 but was unsuccessful.
Troopers said the suspect protrayed himself as a sub-contractor partners with Amazon who could provide online electronic services to the victim.
The alleged incident was reported at 10 a.m. May 8 along Troxelville Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said they’ve received numerous theft by deception calls and remind the public not to give sensitive information to solicitors over the phone.
Theft by deception
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The credit card information of a 58-year-old Middleburg woman was obtained and used to purchase two firearms online, troopers noted.
The alleged incident was reported betwteen noon April 23 and noon May 5 along Troxelville Road, Adams Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 44-year-old Montoursville man was arrested for DUI following a one-vehicle crash at 8:50 p.m. May 4 along Radio Club and Shady Knoll roads, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Charges are pending toxicology test results.
Car vs. motorcycle
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted after a car struck the rear area of a motorcycle at 2:19 p.m. May 6 along Washington Boulevard, east of Lafayette Parkway, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu driven by an unnamed person was traveling west when it entered the center turning lane, turned left and struck the right side of an eastbound 2009 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy. No one was injured.
The driver of the Malibu was issued a warning for vehicles turning left, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 2:59 p.m. May 6 along Four Mile Drive, at Fredna Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 17-year-old Williamsport girl was traveling east in a 2005 Chrysler Sebring when the vehicle entered the intersection and was struck by a northbound 2017 Toyota 4-Runner driven by Lorraine A. Diparlo, 65, of Montoursville, police noted. All were belted and no injuries were noted.
The teen driver was cited with duties at stop sign, police noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Dalmatia woman escaped injury when her vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 8:59 p.m. May 5 along I-180 eastbound, east of Susquehanna Trail, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Traci M. Aunkst, 59, was traveling east in a 2019 Honda Pilot when it struck the deer.
Negligent care
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated an allegation of negligent care at Senior Care Facility, Sycamore Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, and determined an individual was not properly cared for.
An investigation is ongoing. The alleged incident was reported at 6 a.m. April 20.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly scratched the driver’s side of a 2019 Hyundai Elantra belonging to a 35-year-old Williamsport woman.
Troopers said the incident occurred between 1 p.m. May 3 and 9:30 a.m. May 6 along Lincoln Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Damages were estimated at $300.
State Police At Laporte Burglary
LAPORTE TOWNSHIP —Someone forced their way into a hunting cabin belonging to an 84-year-old Seven Valleys man.
The alleged burglary occurred between noon Nov. 1 and noon May 7 at 1301 Karge Road, Laporte Township, Sullivan County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-946-4094.
