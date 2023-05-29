MILTON — With U.S. flags placed on the graves of veterans gently blowing in the wind, dozens of community members gathered Monday in Milton’s Harmony Cemetery to pay homage to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Milton American Legion Post 71 Cmdr. Denise Ulmer was the keynote speaker during the community’s Memorial Day service.
Ulmer noted her gratitude that flags have been placed throughout the cemetery on the graves of veterans.
“All gave some, some gave all,” Ulmer said, while reciting one of her favorite quotes.
She shared memories of days gone by, in which veterans proudly paraded while holding the U.S. flag high.
“They were some of the lucky ones who made it home,” Ulmer said.
While gesturing toward color guard members from the Marine Corps League and the Legion who participated in Monday’s service, she noted that the nation is still filled with veterans.
“Veterans still… proudly hold that flag high,” Ulmer said. “We still look for missing in action. We still look for prisoners of war… and sadly, (we look to identify) the remains of veterans whose families are still looking for closure.”
John Bower, a cousin of Army Pvt. Horace Middleton, spoke briefly at the ceremony.
A burial service for Middleton — who was killed during World War II — was held in the cemetery in April. His remains were finally identified in 2019 due to DNA testing.
Bower offered thanks to everyone in the community who turned out for the burial service, or supported it in any way. He also recited a quote from Gen. George Patton.
“It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died,” Bower said, while repeating the quote. “We should thank God that such men lived.”
Pastor Travis Allshouse, of Bethany United Methodist Church, gave the prayer and benediction during the service.
Prior to opening in prayer, Allshouse noted that he loves history.
“Memorial Day was started by Abraham Lincoln, because of the sacrifice so many soldiers gave,” Allshouse shared. “He felt it was important they be remembered.”
Other participants in the service included Boy Scouts, the Milton Area High School Marching Black Panthers and the Milton American Legion Post 71 Auxiliary.
