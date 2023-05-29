MILTON — With U.S. flags placed on the graves of veterans gently blowing in the wind, dozens of community members gathered Monday in Milton’s Harmony Cemetery to pay homage to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Milton American Legion Post 71 Cmdr. Denise Ulmer was the keynote speaker during the community’s Memorial Day service.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.