TURBOTVILLE — Cadence Gardiner held back tears Thursday morning as her field hockey jersey was hung on the door of Warrior Run High School teacher Scott Hoffman's classroom.
"It's really cool to be able to recognize the teachers," Gardiner said. "They don't know how much we care about them."
As part of the My Jersey, Your Impact program, 46 senior student athletes temporarily placed their sports jerseys on the classroom doors of the teachers who most impacted their academic careers.
Along with placing the jerseys, the students shared with the teachers how they impacted their time at Warrior Run. The program was spearheaded by student council.
Megan Seymore, a student council advisor, said the jerseys will hang on the teacher's doors for one week.
Avery Soltesz, a senior, said the idea was crafted by students who saw a similar program proposed online.
"We thought it was a really great way to recognize our wonderful teachers," Soltesz said. "They don't get enough credit for what they do."
While teachers and administrators were aware the presentations would be taking place, they didn't know if any students would be hanging a jersey on their door until Thursday morning.
Soltesz, a member of the marching band's color guard, presented a jersey to Co-Principal Andrea Landis. Both were emotional during the presentation.
"I made Mrs. Landis cry," Soltesz said. "I didn't know it would have this much of an impact on her."
Although she was very aware of what the students would be doing, Landis did not expect to be recognized.
"I was not anticipating it in any way," she said. "I was really taken back. I was not expecting it."
Landis said the activity served as a good morale booster for both students and staff who have faced multiple challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
She wasn't the only administrator to be recognized.
Logan Smedley, a member of the football team, presented his jersey to Co-Principal Casey Magargle, who stepped into the position at the start of the school year.
"It's a hard time to be a new principal," Smedley said.
He also noted that it was meaningful for the senior athletes to recognize teachers and administrators who have made an impact.
"It's pretty exciting to see someone who is here for you, and looks out for you, to see them so excited," Smedley said.
He added that some teachers have jerseys from multiple students hanging on their doors.
As of mid morning Thursday, three jerseys were hanging on Seymore's classroom door. Like Landis, Seymore didn't expect to be recognized by the students.
"I'm a crier," Seymore said. "There are tears."
Nicole Morgan, a student council co-advisor, also noted the emotions of the day and how meaningful the activity was for staff and students alike.
"This is my favorite day," Morgan said. "I love this. The connection (between the students and teachers), you can see it here. It's real."
Kaitlyn Meule presented a golf jersey to math teacher Bradley Newlin.
"There are so many teachers that impact your experience in high school," Meule said. "This is a really good step toward that recognition that all the teachers deserve."
Both Newlin and Hoffman noted how meaningful it was for them to be recognized by students.
Three students opted to recognize Dawn Doll, a band director who passed away in 2019.
A sign was placed in the high school lobby memorializing Doll, with the student's jerseys being hung next to the sign.
Alyssa Nicholas was emotional while speaking about dedicating her jersey to Doll.
"She wasn't able to be here for this," Nicholas said. "She had such a big impact. Even though she's gone, she deserves to be recognized."
Morgan expects My Jersey, Your Impact to become an annual tradition at Warrior Run.
