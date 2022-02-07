Northumberland County Sentences
• James Walls, 52, of Milton, two years’ probation with restrictive conditions including house arrest, 384 days credit for time served, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $25 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Billy Fischer, 44, of Milton, $200 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Kayla Gastley, 28, of Milton, six months’ probation, $25 fine plus costs, $182 restitution to Weis Markets for retail theft.
• Nicholas Lose, 29, of Watsontown, six months’ probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Joseph Yocca, 57, of Milton, two years’ probation with restrictive conditions, 90 days’ house arrest and electronic monitoring, 18 months’ license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI at the highest rate. Additional charges of DUI with general impairment, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration greater than 0.02, illegal use of a plate, improper display of a plate and not abiding by a stop sign were withdrawn. Yocca was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police for an incident on July 24, 2020.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — One person sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 12:13 p.m. Jan. 30 along Westbranch Highway at Hospital Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Earl G. Vonneida, 22, of Lewisburg, was traveling north in a 2007 Ford Focus when the vehicle’s brakes failed, causing the vehicle to hit the rear of a 2022 Volkswagen Atlas dirven by Susanna M. Gardner, 45, of Muncy, according to police. Vonneida and a passenger were belted and uninjured. Gardner was not belted and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury.
2-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 10:10 a.m. Jan. 28 along Continental Boulevard at the I-80 eastbound off ramp, Valley Township, Montour County.
A 17-year-old Watsontown boy was traveling along the off ramp in a 2020 Toyota Tacoma which slid into the southbound lane of Continental Boulevard and was struck by a 2020 Freightliner driven by Samuel F. Talarico, 31, of Dunmore, police reported. Both drivers were belted.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A passenger sustained a suspected minor injury following a one-vehicle crash at 2:06 p.m. Feb. 4 along I-180 eastbound, south of Susquehanna Trail, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Aura C. Encarnacion, 31, of Elmwood Park, N.J., was traveling east in a 2021 Hyundai Venue in wet and icy conditions, police noted, when the vehicle began to skid as it attempted a pass. The vehicle went out of control, left the roadway, went through the median and struck the guide rail for the westbound lanes. Passenger Veronica Espinal, 31, of Yonkers, N.Y., was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for a suspected minor injury, police noted.
Encarnacion was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A vehicle went out of control in icy conditions and got stuck in snow.
Police said the incident occurred at 11:01 a.m. Feb. 4 along I-80 westbound, White Deer Township, Union County. The vehicle involved was a 2014 Lexus ES300.
1-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle left the roadway, rotated and struck an embankment at 4:55 a.m. Feb. 4 along I-80 westbound at mile marker 202.9, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2015 Kia Optima driven by Jacob P. Weller, 23, of Bangor, was traveling west in the left lane when it went out of control, spun clockwise and left the roadway.
Harassment
TURBOTVILLE — A 38-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, both of Turbotville, were cited after a disturbance at 5:32 p.m. Feb. 3 in Turbotville, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a physical altercation occurred between the two.
Drug possession
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Maleak Benjamin, 24, of Williamsport, was found to be under the influence of, and in possession of, a controlled substance with a 2017 Infiniti QZ50 was stopped at 4:57 p.m. Jan. 3 along Route 15 south, White Deer Township, Union County.
Union County Deed transfers
• Lena R. Susan to Stacy D. Derr trustee, Lena R. Susan, Chadwick P. Susan trustee, Susan irrevocable income and asset protector trust, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Larry M. King, Faith I. King to Tricia A. Thomas, Bryan M. King, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• M. Arlene Rosini, Mary Arlene Rosini to Mary Arlene Rosini living trust, property in Hartley Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Michael A. Delorso, Chelsea Lynn Delorso to John E. Noss, Tammy L. Hommel, property in West Buffalo Township, $125,000.
• Dean A. Koch estate, Deana Arnold administrator, Deana M. Arnold to Daniel W. Hoover, Ruth M. Hoover, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Scott L. Reigle, Diane K. Reigle to Lonnie L. Reigle, Amanda M. Reigle, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Dennis R. Beachy, April C. Showver to Lebarron S. Davenport, property in Union Township, $1.
• Mark B. Taylor, Stephanie L. Taylor, Crystal M. Taylor, Benjamin D. Wallace to Mark B. Taylor, Stephanie L. Taylor, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Jamed G. Wagner executor, Kenneth Wagner estate, James G. Wagner, Theresa A. Miller, H. David Wagner, Jeffrey A. Wagner to Old Town Apartments LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $100,000.
• Marilyn L. Murphy to Brandon K. Fornwalt, Fiona B. Fornwalt, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Patsy L. Whitmyer executor, Judy I. Connolly estate to Anastasiia N. Askenova, property in Kelly Township, $117,000.
• Elisabeth J. Helsman estate, Sara Catherin Helsman executor to Sara Catherine Helsman, property in Gregg Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Gregg A. Rokavec, Cynthia A. Rokavec to Adam R. Taylor, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Brendan J. Nash to Kenneth F. Schetroma, Amanda Lee Lockard, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Timothy W. Mattocks to Jacob Wiles, Sarah Heggenstaller, property in Union Township, $1.
• Joseph A. Campagna Jr., Caroline Campagna to Ryan Lesslie Hullings, Anna B. Thorngate, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Edward J. Zych, Susan J. English to Michael M. Apfelbaum estate, Christina S. Apfelbaum estate, property in East Buffalo Township, private agreement, $1.
• Ronald E. Day to Ronald E. Day Rhonda E. Hornberger trustee, Ken E. Day trustee, Day irrevocable residential income and asset protector, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• William J. Snyder, Linda P. Snyder to Linda P. Snyer, Brian D. Snyder trustee, Snyder residential income and asset protector, William J. Snyder, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jason A. Powell, Stacey L. Powell to Jason A. Powell, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Suzanne Martin Reish, W. Gale Reish to Vito Mazzamuto, Giuseppa Mazzamuto, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Charles V. Dorman Sr. estate, Debra M. Dorman administrator to John D. Jones, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Savatore Mazzamuto, Anna Mazzamuto to Vincenzo Castiglia, Nadia Castiglia, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Randy D. Keister to Benjamin Chang, Chin Chin Yeh, property in Hartley Township, $250,000.
• Kelly L. Jernigan trustee, Bobbie K. Shreckengast trustee to Mark R. Snyder, Poeth Family trust, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Darrell G. Yost, Frances E. Yost to Darrell G. Yost, Frances F. Yost, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
