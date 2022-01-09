WATSONTOWN — The wedding and banquet business is booming again and the Christmas season was strong, but the Watsonton Inn's general manager believes there may still be a few challenges ahead for small businesses to overcome.
"It's going to be a rough first couple of months this year," Pam Showers said. "We had several banquets cancel."
With the outbreak of the omicron variant, Showers said companies have stopped holding social gatherings.
"We've lost several large accounts because of that," she said. "We're still here. I keep trying to promote we are still doing banquets, we are still strong, we are healthy."
While face masks are not required at the Watson Inn, Showers said those who are comfortable wearing them are encouraged to do so.
She also noted the business canceled its own Christmas party for employees.
"I want my staff to stay safe and healthy," Showers said. "I am concerned about our community."
While she's always been a proponent of supporting small businesses, Showers said that's become even more important throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I am a very firm believer in supporting small businesses and small family owned businesses," she said. "We need to support each other. I know that I support local businesses. I see those local businesses come into this business."
While the Watson Inn typically has around 50 people on staff, currently it has a staff of 30. The staff size has declined throughout the pandemic.
"We are coming back, day by day," Showers said.
Like many businesses, the Watson Inn has had to increase its wages in an effort to attract workers.
The restaurant is open 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Hotel rooms are only available on weekends.
Recently, the business resumed holding its happy hour, from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
In addition to having issues attracting workers, the Watson Inn has also faced supply chain problems.
"I haven't been able to get New England clam chowder," Showers said, noting that she works with multiple suppliers. "One week it could be salsa, the next week it could be steaks. You never know, one week to the next, the items (you won't be able to order)."
Unfortunately, she noted the business will have to be increasing its menu prices.
"We don't get everything discounted," Showers said. "I don't think people understand that... Our inventories are getting sparse, payroll is up because nobody wants to work for minimum wage."
In spite of the many challenges, Showers is thankful for the support the business enjoys from the local community.
"If it wouldn't be for the support that we have, I wouldn't feel as strong as I do (about the future)," she said.
"I have a lot of faith in the community, and God, that we will survive," Showers continued. "I don't see us going anywhere. We are here. We have been through a lot in 30 years. We are survivors."
Community support for the business continues at a high level.
"Living in this community is amazing because of the support and the help from this community," Showers said. "Our regular people who come in and support us day after day, they never gave up."
Originally named the Cooner Hotel, the Watson Inn was built in 1857. At that time, a stable was located behind the hotel, as horseback riders would traverse Main Street.
According to the business website, the turn of the century brought many improvements to the hotel, including the addition of electric lights and steam heat.
The late Norman Buck purchased the business with his wife Nancy in 1990. It reopened in June 1991.
Showers credits Buck with hiring her to work at Watson Inn 30 years ago.
"He gave me a chance that nobody else would," she said. "I knew this was going to be his baby. For me, it was an honor to take over (as general manager) and continue his legacy in this town."
As things have been particularly hectic for Showers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, she credits her family with supporting her as she's been focused on the business.
"I would not be here without the support of my family, Charlie and Noah, I would not be where I'm at today," she said. "They are so supportive, the late hours. They really helped me tremendously during COVID."
Showers holds many special memories from her years with the Watson Inn.
"It's so nice to know, through social media, my former employees have become teachers, they have families, they are still contacting us," she said.
"When they come home, they come to see us," Showers continued. "It is such a joy. There's always been a tie with everyone who's (worked) here."
Recently, Showers and her husband Charlie were in Mifflinburg when they ran into a woman she had once helped plan a wedding, in which festivities were held at the inn.
"It had probably been 15 years ago," Showers said, of that wedding. "She remembered me. It's nice to know people recognize me as 'Pam, she helped me with my wedding, a bridal shower.'
"That's very important to me," she added. "I am a very strong believer in hard work. It gets you where you need to be in life."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.