TURBOTVILLE — Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack confirmed Wednesday positive COVID cases within the football team at Warrior Run. Athletic Director Nate Butler confirmed the news forced the cancelation of Friday’s season opener at three-time defending District 4 Class A champion Muncy.
“Members of the football team are quarantined due to positive cases among the team per the directions received by the (Department of Health),” Hack confirmed via email.
Butler also confirmed the junior varsity game slated for Monday has been canceled.
The Warrior Run School District COVID-19 dashboard indicated three positive cases among students for Saturday, Aug. 21. No further cases have been posted, however students return to classes today.
The news comes as cases in the valley have risen slowly in recent days. Across the state, the DOH reported 3,622 additional positive cases Wednesday. The state’s caseload is now nearly 1.3 million since March 2020. There are 1,617 individuals across the state hospitalized with the virus, 462 of whom are in intensive care units, the state reported. Thirty-three new deaths were reported Wednesday, including one in Snyder County.
As of Wednesday, Pennsylvania ranks fifth among the 50 states for total vaccination doses administered. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 65.1% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Locally, cases had decreased significantly throughout late June and July, dipping to single numbers in counties, often with counties showing no new cases for days.
That trend is over for now as numbers are inching closer to where they were in May, when dozens of new cases were reported in some counties.
Data released by the state Wednesday showed 39 new confirmed cases in Lycoming County since Monday and 42 new confirmed cases in Northumberland County. Sixteen new cases were reported in Union County, 13 in Snyder County and seven in Montour County.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Lycoming County, 10,378 cases (39 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,881 cases (7 deaths)
• Northumberland County, 8,596 cases (42 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,945 cases (87 deaths)
• Union County, 4,778 cases (16 deaths)
