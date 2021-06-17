State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old Selinsgrove man was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop at 1:59 a.m. June 13 along Park Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2018 Kia Sorento was stopped. Charges are pending the results of toxicology tests.
DUI crash
BEAVER TOWNSHIP — State police suspect a 24-year-old Beavertown man was driving under the influence when he crashed his Jeep.
The crash occurred at 10:20 p.m. June 15 along Quarry Road at Campground Lane, Beaver Township, Snyder County. Aron F. Fetterolf was traveling west in a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee when the vehicle veered right and struck a utility pole, and rolled. Fetterolf was belted and was uninjured. The investigation continues, police noted.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Someone attempted to obtain fraudulent unemployment benefits in the name of a 54-year-old Selinsgrove man, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported at 8:53 a.m. May 25 along North Dun Lane, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville Scattering rubbish
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — A truckload of garbage was reported dumped on property in Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the alleged incident occurred at 9 a.m. June 7 along Dairy Farm Road. An investigation is ongoing.
PFA violation
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 25-year-old Cogan Station man has been taken into custody for an alleged PFA vilation.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 3:45 p.m. June 7 along Blair Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. A 28-year-old Williamsport woman was listed as the victim.
State Police At Stonington DUI crash
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Troopers were dispatched to a motorcycle crash with injury at 10:45 p.m. May 16 along North Front Street, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Gary Vernonick, 68, of Selinsgrove, allegedly crashed a 2017 Harley-Davidson and was arrested for DUI, troopers noted.
DUI crash
WEST CAMERON TOWNSHIP — A Shamokin man was cited following a one-vehicle crash at 12:03 a.m. May 1 along Lower Road and Didiums Lane, West Cameron Township, Northumberland County.
Gavin Wehr, 19, of Shamokin, allegedly crashed a 2009 BMW and was arrested for DUI and possession.
DUI
COAL TOWNSHIP — A Tower City man was arrested for DUI following a vehicle stop at 2:21 a.m. May 23 along Tioga and Logan streets, Coal Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Manuel Santiago Alequin, 22, was arrested after a 2005 Honda Pilot was stopped.
DUI
SHAMOKIN — A 41-year-old Shamokin man was cited after his 2011 Harley-Davidson was stopped at 12:44 a.m. May 13 along West Sunbury and North Coal streets, Shamokin, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Daniel Williams was arrested for DUI.
DUI
SHAMOKIN — A traffic stop at 7:52 p.m. June 12 along East Lincoln and Spurzheim sreets, Shamokin, Northumberland County, led to the arrest of a Dalmatia woman for DUI.
Troopers said a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox was stopped for an alleged violation and Tasha Kearney, 38, was arrested for suspicion of DUI-controlled substance. Charges are pending toxicology test results.
Car vs. motorcycle (injury)
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after a collision with a vehicle at 7:29 p.m. June 11 along Bridge Avenue, north of Marina Road, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Mary M. Bordner, 74, of Sunbury, pulled from Park Road onto Route 147 while driving a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta and was struck by a southbound 2012 Harley-Davidson FLHX driven by a 51-year-old Eastlake, Ohio, man. The motorcycle then slid and struck two concrete curbs and a stop sign. The motorcyclist and his passenger were not wearing helmets. The passenger was not injured.
Bordner will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury woman sustained a suspected injury following a two-vehicle crash at 4:14 p.m. June 9 along Green Street, south of Highland Street, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
A 2018 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Margaret J. Reeder, 75, of Shamokin, was traveling south when it failed to stay in its lane and struck a 2017 Honda HRV driven by Stephanie C. Scheetz, 42, of Sunbury, police noted. A passenger in the Cruze, Diane T. Krouse, 67, of Sunbury, was transported with a possible injury, police noted. All were belted.
Reeder will be issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A Danville man was cited after a one-vehicle crash and rollover at 3:09 p.m. June 15 along Route 147, north of Ferry Road, Jackson Township, Northumberland County.
Eric Z. Laubach, 18, was allegedly traveling south when the vehicle left the roadway, went back onto the roadway and overturned and rolled twice before coming to rest on its passenger side. Laubach and a 15-year-old passenger were belted. The passenger sustained a possible injury, but was not transported. Laubach will be cited with drivers required to be licensed.
Vehicle vs. deer
UPPER MAHONOY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 5:32 a.m. June 16 along Schwaben Creek Road, east of Owls Head Road, Upper Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Travis S. Smart, 30, of Sunbury, was traveling south in a 2006 Ford Fusion when the vehicle struck a deer that jumped onto the roadway. Smart was belted.
Disorderly conduct
LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — Two Line Mountain students were cited for allegedly sending explicit images via cellphone.
Troopers said a 15-year-old Herndon girl and a 17-year-old Herndon boy were cited. Troopers responded to the high school based on reports the images were shared between noon Feb. 1 and 10:33 a.m. May 6.
Theft from motor vehicle
KULPMONT — A leather purse and its contents were stolen from a vehicle between 8:21 p.m. June 10 and 8:19 a.m. June 11 at 1122 Scott St., Kulpmont, Northumberland County.
Troopers said someone broke the passenger-side window of a 2014 Mazda CX-5 belonging to Jennifer Spears, 47, of Kulpmont, and took a tan leather purse from the passenger seat. The purse, a drivers license, checks, cards and $300 were taken.
