SCRANTON — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pa. announced that Corey Treadwell, 49, a former inmate at USP Lewisburg, was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for assault with intent to commit murder.
In Nov. 2015, while Treadwell was an inmate at Lewisburg, he repeatedly stabbed his cellmate, causing serious injury to the man, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler. The victim was treated and recovered from his wounds.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Prisons. Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur prosecuted the case.
