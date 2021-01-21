WILLIAMSPORT — A new $200,000 gift from The Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation of Harrisburg brings the foundation's total scholarship support to Pennsylvania College of Technology students to more than $3 million.
The scholarship endowment, the largest at Penn College, provides student recipients with $5,000 per year for up to four years.
The college's eligibility requirements include that students demonstrate financial need, be enrolled in Associate of Applied Science degree programs that are nontraditional for their gender, are transferring to Penn College from other schools or are matriculating to the college after participating in the nationally accredited Penn College NOW dual enrollment program in high school. Penn College NOW delivers college courses that are taught by approved teachers at high schools and career and technology centers statewide. There are no tuition costs to participating students.
The Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation was established in 1966 for charitable, religious, scientific, literary or educational purposes. Scholarships recipients are asked to sign a debt of conscience, agreeing to pay forward the amounts they receive, when able, after graduation.
