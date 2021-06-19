SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has launched a partnership with Verto Education, a higher education organization that allows students to start college abroad before continuing their studies on campus.
Students pursuing a post-secondary education can now opt to spend their first semester or year of college in locations like Fiji, Costa Rica, London and others while earning college credits that will transfer seamlessly to Susquehanna University.
Verto’s academic model offers an educational and cultural experience, combined with direct admission to partner colleges. Students earn official college credit through experiential learning, allowing them to stay on track to graduate in four years from Susquehanna.
“The benefits of studying abroad are profound and has a lifelong impact on students. This new cooperative program allows incoming first-year students to expand their worldview and experience life from a different perspective while at the same time earning credits toward a degree,” said Dave Ramsaran, provost and dean of the faculty at Susquehanna University. “They will have life-changing experiences that will help them gain a clearer vision of what they want to study and the careers they eventually want to pursue.”
Those who participate in a Verto semester earn 12-15 credits per semester that will count toward Susquehanna's Central Curriculum requirements and elective credits. Participation in Susquehanna’s cooperative program with Verto will also satisfy the university’s cross-cultural requirement, which is administered through Susquehanna’s award-winning Global Opportunities study-abroad program, after students complete the required reflection course.
Structured around small class sizes, cultural immersion and project-based learning, Verto’s accredited courses bring subjects to life and help students gain clarity on their passions and academic interests. The most popular courses include international business in London, England, European history in Seville, Spain, environmental science in Costa Rica, and cultural anthropology in Fiji.
Students who are interested in spending their first semester or year abroad should apply directly to Verto Education and select Susquehanna University as the partner college for transfer admission.
