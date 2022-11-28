Mifflinburg intermediate names Students of the Month

Avery Walter, Brinley Boyer and Gavin Gessner

 Provided

MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School has announced its November students of the month.

Avery Walter has been named Student of the Month in third grade. She is the daughter of Daryl and Taylor Walter of Mifflinburg. Avery’s favorite subject is math. Outside of school, she is on a swim team. She also enjoys water skiing and riding four-wheelers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.