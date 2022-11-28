Mifflinburg intermediate names Students of the Month

MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School has announced its November students of the month.
Avery Walter has been named Student of the Month in third grade. She is the daughter of Daryl and Taylor Walter of Mifflinburg. Avery’s favorite subject is math. Outside of school, she is on a swim team. She also enjoys water skiing and riding four-wheelers.
Avery’s favorite place to visit is Charleston Lake in Canada. In the future, she hopes to become a professional photographer.
In fourth grade, Brinley Boyer has been named Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Jerry and Beth Boyer of Mifflinburg. Her favorite subjects are math and reading. In school, Brinley is part of the Chorus and Art Club. Outside of school, she enjoys playing soccer, and likes to go camping with her family. Brinley’s favorite place to visit is the beach. In the future, she hopes to become a teacher.
Gavin Gessner, the son Chad and Shelby Gessner of Mifflinburg, has been named fifth grade Student of the Month. His favorite subject is math. Outside of school, Gavin enjoys playing baseball, football, wrestling, and participating in 4-H. His favorite place to visit is the beach.
Gavin enjoys hunting, boating and hanging out with his friends. In the future, he hopes to become a high-voltage utility lineman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.