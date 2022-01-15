McEWENSVILLE — Over the summer, JA Babay grabbed a GoPro camera, hopped on her motor scooter and traversed the Susquehanna Valley recording various features about the region.
The series, 'JA's Tales and Trails Road Show,' became a popular online feature, offered as part of the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library's summer reading program. Babay is the library's director.
With the success of that program, the library attracted attention from across the state. As a result, Babay said the Pennsylvania Library Association gifted her library with items including a video-recording camera, tripods and two floor lights to be used in a production.
"They said 'the conditions are, you have to send product back that we can share,'" Babay said.
In addition to the equipment from the library association, Babay said her library also received a new GoPro camera through the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit. That camera will be used for the next "Tales and Trails' series, which will debut this summer.
The equipment from the library association is being used to produce the library's new online program, "Stackschat."
The program is hosted by Babay and Jessie Hopfer, a library assistant. It runs 15 to 30 minutes in length and is posted each Monday on the library's Facebook page.
"It's like a local access channel of what's going on in the neighborhood," Babay said, while describing the program.
Each program features Babay and Hopfer taking about things going on in the community, such as fundraisers and special events. Weekly guests are also featured.
In December, Babay interviewed Santa Claus.
Hopfer enjoyed watching that interview.
"He uses a magic key to open the door when there is no chimney," Hopfer said, of what she learned by watching Santa speak with Babay. "I was excited to learn this."
Upcoming programs will feature information on preparing taxes, as well as interviews with community leaders and other local library directors.
"We do have a segment called 'Stackschat', where we talk about books we're reading," Babay said.
The name of the program comes from the location where it's recorded.
"Stacks are the shelves in the library," Babay said. "We're chatting among those shelves."
The production process starts with planning and writing each episode.
"We want to be prepared, but we try to keep it loose," Babay said, while discussing the format.
Once the camera starts recording, Babay and Hopfer do occasionally pause it in order to re-record a segment.
"Some things take one take, some things take several," Babay said.
Time spent editing each episode utilizing computer software varies, based on the number of times it takes to record each segment.
Eventually, Babay said the goal is to broadcast the program live.
Community members are encouraged to submit fundraisers and other events they'd like mentioned on the program.
"If you have a friend's birthday or anniversary, we are happy to do a shout out," Babay added.
For more details on submitting information to the library for inclusion in a program, call 570-538-1381.
