Moser outlines goals for Lewisburg

Cathy Moser

LEWISBURG — Serving the Lewisburg Area School District since 2000, the newly hired superintendent has a series of objectives in place which she is confident in reaching.

Cathy Moser has been with the district since 2000 after coming from the Mifflinburg Area School District. Moser taught and coached at the Mifflinburg District from 1979 through 2000, except for maternity leave.

