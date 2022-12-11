Moser outlines goals for Lewisburg

LEWISBURG — Serving the Lewisburg Area School District since 2000, the newly hired superintendent has a series of objectives in place which she is confident in reaching.
Cathy Moser has been with the district since 2000 after coming from the Mifflinburg Area School District. Moser taught and coached at the Mifflinburg District from 1979 through 2000, except for maternity leave.
Moving to the Lewisburg district, Moser served as the assistant principal at the Lewisburg Area High School in 2002, and then moved up to the principal position at the Linntown Intermediate School.
She has since served as supervisor of curriculum and assistant superintendent.
She had been serving as acting superintendent since July, until being approved as the new superintendent Oct. 13.
"I think I offer the district the understanding and perspective that comes with working in the district," Moser said. "It's what I do, it is why we are here, it's about the students."
Under the current superintendent's contract, Moser receives a salary for the 2022-2023 year of $166,000. She will also receive an annual increase in salary in an amount equal to 2% of her then-current annual salary, which shall be provided annually through each year of the agreement.
Moser said she has four goals for the district as she progresses as superintendent. The first is to go back to the district's strategic plan.
According to Moser, the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on moving forward with the plan. Now that the district is coming out of the pandemic, she would like to see it get back to the plan, titled "Excellence and Equity 2025."
The first part which is to assess the implementation and effectiveness of curriculum and instructional programs, and envision, plan and support curriculum and instructional revisions for the 2023-2024.
Goal number one also includes working with building administrators and key personnel in advancing the social-emotional and physical well-being of students and staff.
The first goal also includes engagement of the board and administrative team in review and revision of the district's comprehensive buildings and facilities plan, in oder to maintain and improve facilities to enhance learning while being fiscally responsible.
A second goal Moser has is to oversee the implementation of a teacher, principal and support staff evaluation system.
Her third goal is to refocus the district on school safety matters. Those would include: Re-establishing a School Safety Committee and Safety Council, working to revise a hazard plan, holding building-level trainings and drills, keep students physical safety as a top priority, and working with district maintenance staff and master facilities plans to make progress on physical safety enhancements.
"We need to get back to school safety district wide," Moser said.
A fourth goal Moser has is to continue working with internal initiatives towards increased efficiency and automated solutions with respect to business office operations, fee payments, fields and property management, and other daily school business.
"I'm very fortunate to work in a community that values our public education system," Moser said. "Everything we work on in the district is truly done on a team approach. I'm pleased to have the opportunity to serve the community and have the public support in what we are doing."
