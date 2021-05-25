MIFFLINBURG — The late Hall “Solly” Solomon Sr. left a treasure trove of memories not only to the people of Mifflinburg he was devoted to but also to his great-granddaughter.
Shayla Heimbach, also of Mifflinburg, recalled that her great-granddfather served in nearly every public role possible for Mifflinburg Borough. “Pap,” as she called him, served as police officer, chief of police, mayor, district judge and district magistrate.
His favorite role along with being a granddad, was as magistrate because of the joy shared when he officiated weddings. It was said that Solomon married hundreds of couples over the years.
Heimbach said her great-grandfather always hoped he could officiate at her wedding and apparently mentioned it fairly often. But Solomon’s death in 2019 was about a year before her engagement to Chris Snook of Mifflinburg.
Heimbach is thus asking for anyone with a video or some bit of sound from one of his ceremonies to come forth. The goal is to use it at her wedding next year and be a fitting tribute for a special family member.
“I know people did videos and it might not be the best of quality,” Heimbach said. “But I am willing to work with it. Even if I get ‘snippets’ of something.”
A video or voice recording would be ideal, Heimbach added, but still photos of weddings Solomon did or any memory of her great-grandad would be appreciated. She was hoping to contact people who had been married by Solomon years before or those who simply do not have Facebook or similar ways to get in touch.
“Even if I could get a snippet of ‘You may now kiss the bride,’ or something I could play during our ceremony,” Heimbach added. “That would be awesome.”
Heimbach reminisced about accompanying Solomon to many of the weddings he officiated.
“Some of them were even in his living room or on his back porch for the very small weddings,” Heimbach said. “I was at his house all the time when I was little. They were like our babysitters when I was growing up and my mom was at work.”
Heimbach was sure some couples eloped though she could not recall the circumstances precisely. However, a ceremony at the Mount Pisgah Altar Overlook in Snyder County was memorable.
“There is a picture of me holding, I believe, the bride and groom’s baby,” Heimbach. “To this day, I don’t know who that baby was, but I got to sit there and hold their baby during the (ceremony).
Heimbach said Solomon was a “character” with a great sense of humor.
“Everywhere we’d go when he was around he knew everyone that we were walking by,” Heimbach said. “Or if I would be out and they would know me and I wouldn’t know them, but it was because they knew my grandfather.”
Heimbach could not remember when her great-grandad retired, but did remember he continued to serve the Boy Scouts and on the board of the American Legion.
Heimbach noted that planning for her wedding was postponed with the pandemic. The couple has set a date for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 but has not picked an officiant. She encouraged people with video or photos of “Solly” officiating a wedding to contact her via shaykheim@gmail.com or call 570-428-2790.
