With seven championships under his belt — including five in a row — Jimmie Johnson will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history. How his twilight switch to IndyCar racing will be remembered will likely be defined this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
With qualifying for next weekend’s Indy 500 scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday, this could be a career-defining weekend for Johnson. His struggles since his twilight-career shift to IndyCar competition last season have been well documented.
The only bright spot of his IndyCar career came earlier this year at the Texas Motor Speedway, where he made his open-wheel oval track debut and shined with a competitive sixth-place finish. Johnson was also near the top of the speed charts in an April test held at Indianapolis.
I have high expectations for Johnson this weekend. He has the potential to be a contender for the pole position. Realistically, I expect he will qualify in the top nine. IndyCar racing is too competitive for a 46-year-old Indy 500 rookie to claim the pole.
Should Johnson struggle in qualifying, he and his critics alike will question whether he belongs in an IndyCar.
Some — including Mario Andretti — are saying Johnson should contend for the victory in the Indy 500. I’m not ready to go that far. A “win” for Johnson will be a strong qualifying run. If that happens, he will be gung-ho about continuing his IndyCar career.
Whatever happens this weekend, his IndyCar career will be defined by his qualifying performance.
I don’t have high expectations for Johnson in the Indy 500. I expect a strong qualifying run will allow him to be competitive in the race. However, multiple things can go wrong in the 500. One small mistake in the pits can cost a driver the victory. I expect Johnson will make a mistake at some point in the race, which will cost him a shot at the victory.
Since 2000, only three rookies have won the Indy 500 — Juan Montoya in 2000, Helio Castroneves in 2001 and Alexander Rossi in 2016. The race is extremely difficult to win, particularly for a rookie. Add in Johnson’s age, and the odds are stacked against him.
Should Johnson be a back-of-the-pack driver over the next two weeks — like he’s been on the IndyCar road course races — it may define his career as an IndyCar driver, but it won’t define his racing career.
Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso struggled mightily in his three high-profile attempts to compete in the Indy 500.
In 2017, Alonso was running near the front of the field when his car’s engine blew. He returned to the rack two years later, and failed to garner enough speed to even make the race. Alonso came back the next year, and was spectacularly uncompetitive.
While notable, Alonso’s Indy 500 performances didn’t define his racing career. His career will be remembered for his two F1 championships, as well as multiple sports car racing wins — including two in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and one in the 24 Hours of Daytona.
I expect Johnson to finish out the 2022 IndyCar season. However, I expect his overall struggles — and the promise he’ll show at Indianapolis — will lead him to just contesting the Indy 500 nest year. Besides, he’ll be busy helping to prepare the car Hendrick Motorsports will be entering in the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans.
