WATSONTOWN — “Emotional” and “speechless” are words Diana Johnson uses to describe her reaction when she learned of an act of kindness which occurred after a bench dedicated in memory of her late husband was vandalized.
The bench was dedicated in 2017 — near the Watsontown canal boat pavilion — in memory of Kevin Johnson, who passed away suddenly Feb. 25, 2016. He was 58.
Kevin Johnson grew up in Watsontown and was heavily involved with the Watsontown Lions Club. After he passed away, two friends — Chuck Burns and Tom Weaver — joined together to purchase the bench in his memory.
Diana Johnson said she was heartbroken to learn the bench was vandalized Aug. 11.
With the seating area and a star on the bench broken, Burns took it to Elk Creek Dry Goods in Rebersburg — where it was originally purchased from — to be repaired.
As shocked as he and Johnson were to learn the bench had been vandalized, the two were also surprised with what occurred when Burns recently picked up the repaired bench from the business.
“I put (the bench) in my pickup, went back inside (the store) and said ‘what do I owe you?’” Burns recalled. “They said ‘nothing.’”
Johnson became emotional when Burns told her that the business repaired the bench at no cost.
“Chuck could tell you, I could hardly talk,” Johnson said. “It really lightened my heart that something nice would come of this… It really meant a lot to my family.”
The bench has since been reinstalled by Watsontown Borough Department of Public Works crew members next to the canal boat pavilion. Johnson and several friends recently met at the bench to take another look at it, and to remove some tape which was placed on it as part of the repair process.
“I’m really glad it’s back in place,” she said, of the bench. “I always have people text me and say ‘I sat on Kevin’s bench today.'"
In addition to Elk Creek Dry Goods repairing the bench at no cost, Johnson has experienced numerous other acts of kindness since the vandalism, including words of support and other offers to help with the cost of repairs.
“Several businesses in town came forward and offered to replace (the bench),” she said.
Watsontown Mayor Russ McClintock said he’s impressed with the acts of kindness which came about as a result of the vandalism.
“This is really nice, how the community came together,” he said. “There’s a lot of good-hearted people in this town. They all care about each other.”
“We have the deepest appreciation and gratitude for the thoughtfulness (of everyone) helping us to get through this,” Johnson said. “Our family is extremely grateful to see the bench back in place.”
McClintock said the Watsontown Police Department is continuing to investigate the vandalism. Anyone with information on it should call police at 570-538-2773.
