MILTON — More than 60 people — approximately half of whom were unmasked — filled the Milton Area High School library for Tuesday’s school board meeting. A handful of those in attendance voiced their opposition to the district continuing to follow the state masking mandate handed down on schools.
Anthony Beachel, the father of two elementary students, said requiring children to wear masks in school is causing some students to experience psychological issues.
“This is your doing,” he said. “We are your bosses. Your responsibility is to listen to us… This (masking mandate) needs to be voted on now and this needs to be changed.”
Beachel added that his children don’t need to be masked.
“We will live the way we want to live,” he continued. “This is a free country. If this isn’t reversed, what I can see is 1,000 students coming in without a mask whether you like it or not.”
Another speaker, Linda Wagner, said she’s conducted extensive online research about COVID-19. She claimed the virus is not as serious as the seasonal flu.
“There is an evil agenda of elite people trying to take over our world,” Wagner said. “Nobody wants to believe it, but I was convinced.”
If divided, she said the nation will fall.
“We are trying to save the freedoms of our planet,” Wagner said. “The mask wearing is criminal abuse to our students.”
Several speakers questioned why the district is not accepting parental requests to allow students to go unmasked, but rather requiring physician approval.
District Solicitor Carl Beard Jr. explained a directive the district received from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE). According to Beard, the directive released within the last 10 days states masks must be worn in schools unless a physician states there is a medical or mental heath reason why the student does not need a mask. In those circumstances, Beard said every effort must be made to find another appropriate covering for the student, such as a face shield.
Scott Franciscus was the lone member of the public to speak to the board in favor of masking.
“It saddens me to think that a piece of cloth meant to keep us safe is tugging us apart,” he said.
Board member Eric Moser thanked those who attended the meeting to voice their opinion.
“I heard your comments,” he said. “Thank you for coming out and supporting what you believe in. I heard each and every one of you.”
In opening the meeting, board Vice President Kevin Fry read a statement that the board expected those in attendance to comply with the state masking order. He said the district could provide masks to attendees who needed them.
Fry chaired the meeting as board President Christine Rantz attended virtually. Members Dr. Alvin Weaver and Dr. Leocadia Paliulis also participated virtually.
The board met in an executive session to discuss legal matters for one hour, just after opening the meeting.
In business actions, the board approved Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan’s performance objectives for the 2021-2022 school year. Those objectives include: Broadening the partnership between the school district and health care providers; focusing on student equality; making sure the administrative team uses the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Accelerated Learning Toolkit; and monitoring the effectiveness of the district’s public relations efforts.
Keegan announced Geisinger will be providing a $10,000 scholarship to a district student interested in pursuing a nursing career.
In other business, the board approved:
• The following resignations: E. Bing Pursel, assistant girls soccer coach; James Meadows, school psychologist; Nicholas Stine, full-time substitute; Susan Bastian, part-time food service employee; William Benedito, ESL aide; Danielle Bryson, special education paraprofessional; and Krista Yaiko, part-time food service employee.
• Hiring: Patrick McCarthy, assistant girls soccer coach, $4,429; Amelia Hoffman, secretary to the middle school principal, $14 per hour; Rita Palasek, long-term substitute, $52,497.54
• The following extracurricular positions: Angela Davis and Lauren Richie, Class of 2022, $315 each; Sharon Adami and Pam Bailey, Class of 2023, $549.50 each; Jamie Emery-Seibert and Seth Reitz, Class of 2024, $315 each; Angela Davis and Milka Romine, Class of 2025, $315 each; Jamie Emergy Seibert, FBLA, $7689; David Bittner, FLA, $768; Lauren Finnerty, Panther Press, $1,588; Kathy Bower and Kellie Brouse, high school student council, $794 each; Jamie Emery-Seibert and Seith Reitz, high school yearbook, $794 each; Amanda Smith-Derck, Skills USA, $768; Wally Blair and Nathan Richie, middle school student council, $794 each; Katelyn Emory and Vanessa Yoder, middle school yearbook, $533.40 each; Miranda Roush, Where Everyone Belongs, $1,588; Steve Aguirre, fall drama director, $2,614, and spring drama director, $5,951; Alyssa Williams, high school head band, $5,951; Steve Klees, assistant band director, $1,067; Gretchen Carpenter, high school percussion, $578.
• Elise Degols, from Belgium, to be a foreign exchange student in the district for the 2021-2022 school year, through the Program of Exchange.
Quinn Herring, a first-grade student at Baugher Elementary School, was named September citizen of the month. Herring led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
The following high school students were recognized during the meeting: Samantha Hepler, Rotary Student of the Month; and Kelly Hause, Outstanding Senior.
The following retirees were also recognized: Sharon Adami, Dwayne Brown, Jo Ann Chaapel, Susan Doebler, Jill Dunkle, Virginia Howell, James Snyder, Duane Sweigard and Amy Waldron.
Lori Bastian, a special education paraprofessional, was named the Panther Pride Award winner for September.
Prior to the start of the meeting, The Laundry Room of Milton owners Lyle and Jessica Brouse presented the district’s capital campaign with a $3,602 contribution. The funds were raised through a community carnival sponsored by the business. The Brouses previously said funds raised through the event would be earmarked to purchase sports equipment for students who cannot afford their own.
