MILTON — Noting an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Milton Area School District has switched its secondary campus to a virtual learning model through Friday, Jan. 28.
In-person classes are scheduled to resume Monday, Jan. 31.
"The reported positive COVID cases do not directly impact athletics so as of now, extra-curricular events will occur as scheduled," a release on the district website said.
The district's COVID-19 dashboard lists the following cases, over the last 14 days and as of Wednesday, Jan. 26:
• Baugher elementary: Seventeen students positive; five students presumed positive; three staff positive; 61 students quarantined.
• White Deer elementary: Five students positive; 2 students presumed positive; 22 students quarantined.
• Middle school: Fourteen students positive; two students presumed positive; two staff members positive; 79 students quarantined; three staff members quarantined.
• High school: Thirteen students positive; one student presumed positive; two staff positive; 56 students quarantined; one staff member quarantined.
