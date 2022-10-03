Mifflinburg names ASPIRES recipients

MIFFLINBURG — The September ASPIRES recipients have been announced by Mifflinburg Intermediate School Principal Phil Haggenstaller.
This monthly award, sponsored by the Mifflinburg Kiwanis club, recognizes students who have shown positive characteristics such as kindness, responsibility, acceptance of all others and respect. The students are selected by the homeroom teachers and each will receive a cash reward along with a special certificate at the final school assembly.
From Larry Hornberger’s third grade, Lane Grove has been recognized. He is the son of Miranda and Chris Grove of Mifflinburg. Lane has a younger brother and he cites math as his favorite subject. Lane likes to ride horses, go to Knoebel’s and collect Pokemon cards. He is considering being a truck driver after his schooling is complete.
Carter Zimmerman has been selected from Janel Hicks’ fourth grade. Carter is the son of Troy and Amanda Zimmerman of Mifflinburg. He has two brothers and his favorite subject is math. When not in school, he likes to play football and eat out. Carter is considering many options as to what career path he might follow.
As a fifth grader, Aiden Shambach has been chosen. He is the son of Kayla Berge and Steven Shambach. He has two younger brothers and enjoys his math classes. Aiden participates in the school choir and aspires to be an artist. He enjoys drawing things connected to the Jurassic era.
For more information about Kiwanis, call 570-966-0623.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.