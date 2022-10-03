Mifflinburg names ASPIRES recipients

Lane Grove, Carter Zimmerman and Aiden Shambach

 Provided

MIFFLINBURG — The September ASPIRES recipients have been announced by Mifflinburg Intermediate School Principal Phil Haggenstaller.

This monthly award, sponsored by the Mifflinburg Kiwanis club, recognizes students who have shown positive characteristics such as kindness, responsibility, acceptance of all others and respect. The students are selected by the homeroom teachers and each will receive a cash reward along with a special certificate at the final school assembly.

