TURBOTVILLE — From virtual learning days to wearing masks while in the classroom to the cancelation or postponement of many traditional activities, COVID-19 has changed classroom activities for teachers and students alike.
However, the love was still flowing Friday at Turbotville Elementary School as teachers adapted traditional classroom Valentine's Day celebrations so the kindness could continue while following proper safety precautions.
"Although COVID has changed many things this year, we were still able to have a fun and exciting day in kindergarten," teacher Vickie Kilgus said, shortly after wrapping up a Friday filled with love and kindness.
Students in Kilgus' kindergarten classroom completed activities including writing about how to be a good friend, graphing candy hearts and making hearts to hang in the hallway.
Alana Myers, a first-grade teacher, said fun and educational activities also filled the day in her classroom.
Students made cards for family members, played a learning-related game, listened to Disney songs and danced.
Kilgus asked her students to bring in Valentine's Day cards for their classmates on Tuesday. The cards were then quarantined in the classroom for the week, and opened on Friday.
A similar procedure was followed in Myers classroom, with cards being quarantined Tuesday through Friday.
Students in both classrooms were allowed to bring in treats to share with their classmates, but all items had to be purchased from a store and individually wrapped.
"Students are socially distanced and masked while in my classroom," Myers said. "Despite all of these changes, my first graders had a blast (Friday)."
"We ended our day with a small snack and friends looking at all the special Valentines that they received," Kilgus said. "I asked students if they were all glad to be back (in the classroom) and the answer was 'yes'."
Myers offered thanks to art teacher Alyssa Pittenger, who designed a Valentine's Day T-shirt which the school's Parent Teacher Association provided to all students and staff.
The shirts, Myers said, featured words which students said they loved about the school, in the shape of a heart cloud.
"Warrior Run has done an incredible job at establishing safety guidelines while still allowing the students to enjoy being kids," Myers said.
There was one part of a traditional classroom Valentine's Day party which Kilgus was a bit sad to not be able to include this year's festivities.
"One thing I really missed this year was parents being able to provide help in the classroom," she said.
However, Kilgus said those involved still enjoyed the celebration.
As they were exchanging cards, Kilgus heard her students saying such things as "this is so much fun" and "this is the best day of my life."
