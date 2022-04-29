State Police at Milton Indecent assault
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the report of the indecent assault of a 6-year-old Muncy boy.
The incident reportedly occurred between March 21, 2021 and Oct. 21, 2021, in Washington Township, Lycoming County.
DUI checkpoints
MILTON — Police have announced plans to conduct DUI checkpoints throughout May in Northumberland, Union and Montour counties.
State Police at Selinsgrove Endangering welfare of children
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Sarah Bowersox, 35, of Beaver Springs, and Carl Fornwalt, 41, of Middleburg, were charged after troopers said two children — ages 2 and 4 — were found roaming the streets of Beaver Springs.
The incident was reported at 8:53 a.m. April 12 along Wagner Avenue, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Theft
UNION TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of a generator valued at $500, and one valued at $100.
The items were reportedly taken beetween Jan. 1 and April 5 from Raymond Williams, 46, of Abbottstown, as they were located in a barn at 213 Crosswind Farm Lane, Union Township, Snyder County.
PFA violation
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 54-year-old Greenwood, S.C., man allegedly violated a protection from abuse order when he sent a voice message to two Middleburg women, one age 29, the other age 57.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 2:10 p.m. April 12 along New Berlin Highway, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Identity theft
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the report of someone opening a bank account in the name of Brenda Sprenkle, 58, of Middleburg.
The incident was reported at 11:48 a.m. April 27 at 202 Whiskey Ridge Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
