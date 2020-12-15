MILTON — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from noon Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday for areas of north-central Pa.
Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations between 11 and 17 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Bands of heavy snow with accumulation rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour are likely Wednesday evening and Wednesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.