District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
LEWISBURG — Christopher Schulgen, 25, of Colonel John Kelly Road, Lewisburg, has been charged with driving under the influence (to counts), no rear lights, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, fail to carry registration and turning movements and required signals.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:14 a.m. Feb. 19 along Pennsylvania Street, Lewisburg. Troopers said Schulgen was found to be driving with an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .133%.
Terroristic threats
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Charges of terroristic threats, harassment and stalking have been filed against Paul Davis, 18, of Heather Lane, Clarks Summit, as the result of incidents which occurred between 8 a.m. May 1 and 4 p.m. March 28 at 181 Golf View Drive, East Buffalo Township, Union County.
The charges were filed after police said Gabriel Ferrar reported receiving numerous threatening text messages, voice notes and voice mails from Davis.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
DUI
MIFFLINBURG — Evan Griffith, 18, of West Market Street, Beavertown, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, purchase of malt beverages and duties at stop signs. The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:22 p.m. March 26 at South 10th and Chestnut streets, Mifflinburg.
Police said Griffith exhibited signs of impairment, had his blood test positive for THC and had an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .106%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. May 16.
Endangering welfare of children
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Chelsea Rogers, 28, of Century Village, Lewisburg, has been charged with endangering welfare of children.
The charges were filed after Rogers was allegedly caught on a cell phone video striking a 1-year-old girl in the area of her left ear.
The alleged incident occurred at 10:24 p.m. Feb. 16 along Mill Park Road, Buffalo Township, Union County. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. April 25.
Furnishing liquor to minor
MIFFLINBURG — Trey Westley Wolfe, 21, of Troxelville Road, Penns Creek, was charged with furnishing liquor to minor as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:22 p.m. March 26 at South 10th and Chestnut streets, Mifflinburg.
Police said Wolfe admitted providing alcohol to another teenager who was in the car with him at the time of the stop. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 3 p.m. May 16.
State Police at Milton
DUI crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Alexa Spinella, 33, of Turbotville, was taken into custody after troopers said she was found to be intoxicated while involved in a hit-and-run crash.
The incident occurred at 8:32 a.m. April 16 in the 2400 block of Continental Boulevard, Limestone Township, Montour County.
Assault
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are searching for Paul Beaver, who allegedly fled after striking a 38-year-old Milton woman wit a tire iron and closed fists.
The incident occurred at 6 a.m. April 6 along Delaware Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
