State Police at Selinsgrove One-vehicle crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — David Leach, 37, of Middleburg, was uninjured in a crash which occurred at 5:20 a.m. Nov. 30 along Route 104, south of Shade Mountain Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Leach lost control of a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt, causing the car to strike a utility pole. He was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Terroristic threats
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Carol Snyder, 55, of Selinsgrove, was charged after allegedly using a hammer to break several cameras and an exit sign.
The incident occurred at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Valley Lodge Hotel, 2103 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old Milton girl reported the theft of $60, which was mislaid at Denny’s.
The incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 26 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported an 83-year-old Selinsgrove woman being scammed out of $500 after receiving a phone call from a man claiming to be with The Publishing Clearing House.
The incident occurred at 4 p.m. Nov. 23 along Little Mexico Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Disorderely conduct
SHAMOKIN DAM — Stanley Sylvestre, 33, of Williamsport, was charged after allegedly kicking a neighbor’s door and yelling.
The incident occurred at 5 a.m. Nov. 28 at 3675 N. Old Trail, Shamokin Dam.
State Police at Montoursville Roving patrols and checkpoints
MONTOURSVILLE — Troopers released statistics on DUI roving patrols and sobriety checkpoints conducted over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in Lycoming County.
Eleven driving under the influence arrests were made. Of those, four were made as the result of the DUI checkpoints, nine were made through roving patrols and two were made as a result of vehicle crashes.
DUI crash
LOYALSCOK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a crash involving a 74-year-old Williamsport woman who was driving a 2016 Subaru Forester.
The woman allegedly told troopers that she was drinking prior to the crash, which occurred at 5:13 p.m. Nov. 27 along Freedom Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
One-vehicle crash
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — Robert Potts, 48, of Unityville, sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 2:30 a.m. Nov. 24 along Route 442, Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by Potts drifted across the roadway and struck a guide rail, a tree and went over an embankment. He was cited with careless driving.
One-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 10:53 p.m. Nov. 25 along Kepner Hill Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Sidney Lebarron, 56, of Muncy, lost control on a curve, struck an embankment and overturned. Lebarron was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Vehicle fire
PENN TOWNSHIP — Marc Schefsky, 56, of Hughesville, was not injured when troopers said a fire broke out in the engine block of a 1968 Chevrolet Corvette he was driving caught on fire.
The incident occurred at 3:11 p.m. Nov. 23 along Foust Hill Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
Pedestrian struck
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 79-year-old Williamsport woman sustained a suspected minor injury after being struck by a 2011 Toyota Camry at 4:59 p.m. Nov. 22 along River Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Georgene Gamble was struck at the entrance to Weis Markets, as she attempted to cross the street and was struck by the Toyota, as it was making a left turn.
Vehicle vs. deer
WILLIAMSPORT — Josh Brelsford, 44, of Muncy, was uninjured when troopers said a 2013 Hyundai Elantra he was driving struck a deer which entered the roadway.
The crash occurred at 2:22 a.m. Nov. 20 along Interstate 180 westbound, Williamsport.
Assault
PENN TOWNSHIP — Afton Digilarmo, 33, of Hughesville, was charged after troopers said he struck and scratched a 30-year-old Hughesville woman.
The incident occurred at 6:49 p.m. Nov. 22 along Fague Hill Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Adam Day, 35, of Williamsport, was charged after troopers said he made physical contact with a 33-year-old Williamsport woman.
The incident occurred at 8:07 p.m. Oct. 19 along Log Run Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old Hughesville boy was cited after troopers said he struck a 15-year-old Hughesville girl in the neck.
The incident occurred at 6:53 p.m. Nov. 18 along Route 405, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Firearm not to possess
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — Troopers have charged Nathan Minier, 43, of Unityville after he was allegedly discharging a firearm while driving a 2008 Honda CRV.
The incident occurred at 6 a.m. Nov. 19 along Homebase Lane, Jordan Township, Lycoming County.
Simple trespass
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Yvonne Tucker, 48, of Unityville, was cited after allegedly entering property she was evicted from, owned by Anna Thompson, 69, of Muncy.
‘The incident occurred at 5:14 p.m. Nov. 23 at 1236 Cemetery Road, Franklin Township, Lycoming County.
