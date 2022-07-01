Union County President Judge Michael H. Sholley Sentences
• Edwin B. Kuilan, 37, of Wilmington, Del., received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI controlled substance impaired ability.
• Ryan Darrup, 21, of Philadelphia, received two years minus one day confinement and three years probation for a guilty plea to felony firearms not to be carried without a license. A guilty plea to a count of burglary not adapted for overnight accommodation, no person present, resulted in a sentence of two years probation.
• Pritam R. Kandel, 38, of Mechanicsburg, found guilty of DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely, received six days to six months confinement.
Plea Court
• Gary W. Clearwater, 71, of Dauphin, entered a guilty plea to felony retail theft under ring.
• Colleen M. McCullion, 53, of Selinsgrove, entered a no contest plea to felony DUI controlled substance Schedule 1 first offense.
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 25-year-old Winfield man was stopped for a traffic violation and arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.
The incident occurred at 11:54 p.m. June 18 at North Susquehanna Trail and Penns Valley Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
SHAMOKIN DAM — U-Haul of Shamokin Dam reported the theft of a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado.
The theft was reported to have occurred at 5 p.m. May 15 at 3125 N. Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam.
Theft by deception
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an attempted fraud.
The incident occurred at 4:44 p.m. March 18 at 19639 Route 522, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported responding to an incident in which a rock was accidentally thrown at a 2019 Ram.
A 58-year-old Winfield man was the victim in the incident, which occurred at 3:31 p.m. May 30 at Penns Drive and Kratzerville Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Sandra Minnier, 53, of Selinsgrove, reported the rear window of her 2017 Jeep being broken.
The incident occurred at 5 p.m. June 28 at 203 Pennsylvania Ave., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Someone used a blunt object to strike mailboxes belonging to an 88-year-old Winfield woman and a 30-year-old Washingtonville man, troopers reported.
The incident occurred between 10 p.m. June 9 and 10:37 a.m. June 10 along Park Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Someone damaged ornamental light strands on a covered bridge, located at Railroad and Center avenues, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said the damage, estimated at $200, was done between 11 p.m. June 24 and 5 a.m. June 27.
State Police at Lamar Fatal crash
EAST KEATING TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported investigating a crash in which an unnamed 32-year-old Lock Haven woman died.
Troopers said toxicology reports showed the woman was under the influence at the time of the crash, which occurred at 11:06 p.m. May 8 in the 23000 block of Renovo Road, East Keating Township, Clinton County.
