Price named chief information officer

Elizabeth Price

 Amber Gardner

LEWISBURG — Elizabeth Price has been named vice president of Information Systems, chief information officer at Evangelical Community Hospital.

In this role, Price provides leadership and vision for the planning, management, and integration of strategic information systems for the Hospital. She also oversees the development and execution of clinical, financial, and administrative information systems strategies to support Hospital users and provide technology solutions. As the chief information officer, Price is responsible for all aspects of the hospital’s information technology and systems.

