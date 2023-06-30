Price named chief information officer

LEWISBURG — Elizabeth Price has been named vice president of Information Systems, chief information officer at Evangelical Community Hospital.
In this role, Price provides leadership and vision for the planning, management, and integration of strategic information systems for the Hospital. She also oversees the development and execution of clinical, financial, and administrative information systems strategies to support Hospital users and provide technology solutions. As the chief information officer, Price is responsible for all aspects of the hospital’s information technology and systems.
She brings more than two decades of experience in information technology and strategic leadership to Evangelical. Her entire career has been with healthcare associated organizations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland. Her background includes helping more than 300 physician-executive, frontline healthcare managers, and C-suite leaders reshape their strategies and transform the practices of their associated organizations to be geared for success in the value-based/population health ecosystems.
Price has served Evangelical as the associate vice president of Information Systems since September 2022 and played a role in helping the hospital and its staff transition to Epic. Prior to that she served as the senior director of Revenue Management System Support at Geisinger.
Price holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Healthcare Management from Misericordia University and obtained her Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Scranton.
UPMC Hospice holds butterfly release
WILLIAMSPORT — On Saturday, June 24, UPMC Family Hospice staff and program volunteers hosted an event for community members, in remembrance and honor of loved ones who have passed. About 250 people attended the second annual butterfly release celebration at Callie’s Garden, James Short Park, 2131 Northway Road, Williamsport.
“Butterflies symbolize something different to everyone. For some it may represent a soul fluttering into the afterlife, for others it can represent hopefulness, change and transformation, comfort, or positivity,” said Kimberly Mains, medical social worker, UPMC in North Central Pa. “This event is a way for UPMC Family Hospice to give back to the community and celebrate not only those that have passed on in our service, but to anyone that is grieving in our surrounding communities.”
In addition to the butterfly release ceremony, event attendees were treated to food, ice cream, face painting, crafts, and other family activities
