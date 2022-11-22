TURBOTVILLE — When the 2022-2023 school year begins, students are expected to be in the classrooms at the Warrior Run School District’s new elementary school.
A required public hearing on the closure of the Turbotville Elementary School was held during Monday’s district school board meeting.
“There are no anticipated furloughs or other reductions in staff or teachers,” Superintendent Dr. Thor Edmiston said, during the hearing. “The current teachers and staff will move from Turbotville Elementary School to the new Warrior Run Elementary School. Once the new Warrior Run Elementary School facilities are completed, the existing Turbotville Elementary School program will be moved to the new school building.”
According to Edmiston, Turbotville Elementary School will close by the end of this school year. Students will transition to the new school at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.
Various updates on the new school were presented during the meeting by Ben Mike, of construction management firm Fidevia.
Food service equipment has arrived, with some of it being installed.
Most of the ceiling is finished in the elementary school and the gym floor is expected to arrive around Nov. 30. As long as the temperature is adequate inside the school, contractors should be on schedule to install the gym floor.
The board approved accepting a flag pole, to be dedicated in memory of Harry C. Mathias Sr.
Mathias Sr. was a North Mont High School (Turbotville/Warrior Run) graduate of 1956. He served in the Navy from 1956-1960, graduated from Bloomsburg State College in 1963 with a political science degree, and then taught world cultures and sociology at Warrior Run High School.
During his 33 years at the school, he was a class advisor for numerous student organizations; served as assistant coaches for football, baseball and wrestling; was the head baseball coach from 1981-1983; was the head football coach from 1978-1986, with a record of 56-40-2; and served as the athletic director.
As a football coach, he won six West Branch Conference Championships and was named West Branch Conference Coach of the Year twice. As a baseball coach, he won one Susquehanna Conference Championship.
Mathias Sr. retired in 1996 and was inducted in the Warrior Run Hall of Fame in 2007. He passed away on Sept. 15, 2020, at the age of 82.
His son, Harry Mathias Jr., and his wife, Helen Mathias, spoke to the board about Mathias Sr.
“This school meant everything to him,” said Mathias Jr. “He graduated from here. He married from here. He planted his roots here. His three kids, me in 1980, my sister in 1983 and my brother in 1992, all graduated from here. He was a very proud graduate.
“When my dad passed we decided to continue his legacy with a number of things we’re trying to do in the community,” Mathias Jr. continued. “This is one of them. He meant so much to this school, and frankly this school meant so much to him.”
The Mathias family provided a donation that will cover the cost of the flag pole. According to Mathias Jr., the plan is to place the flagpole between the baseball and softball fields.
The board approved a paving escalation change order for $96,575.
An affiliation agreement with Slippery Rock University was approved allowing nursing students to come to school to earn time toward their degree.
An articulation affiliation agreement with Delaware Valley University was approved, allowing students to gain college credit in some of the courses taught at the Warrior Run High School.
The board approved the linkage agreement between Keystone/Red Rock Job Corps and Warrior Run School District, allowing students the opportunity to become involved with a trade.
“The job corps is a residential facility where students can live at this residence and they would complete a high school program as well as learning a trade at the same time,” said high school co-principal Dr. Andrea Landis.
In other business, the board approved:
• The resignations of: Cafeteria team member Camila Hevner, effective on Nov. 11; and paraprofessional Michelle Saul, effective on Nov. 18.
• The retirements of: Middle school cafeteria worker Barbara Fisher, effective on Dec.; 23 and elementary paraprofessional Sandra Ryder, effective on June 2.
• The following stipend positions: Intervention coordinator, Katrina Carpenter, $3,000; and Steve Bergerstock, set design for the high school musical, $1,810.
First grade student Lukas Zink was named Elementary School Citizen of the Month, and led the meeting in the Pledge of Allegiance.
School board members Danelle Reinsburrow and Daniel Truckenmiller were absent from the meeting, and excused by the board.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.