LEWISBURG — Reorganization was at the top of the list during Wednesday’s Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission meeting.
Dr. Jack Malloy remains the chairman of the commission, followed by Justin Madaus as vice chairman, Char Gray as treasurer and Janice Butler as secretary.
The commission also had Lewisburg Borough Mayor Kendy Alvarez move up from an alternate commission member to full status as former Mayor Judy Wagner has stepped down. The commission will now look for an alternative member from the Borough of Lewisburg to serve on the commission.
The commission also filled various committee appointments including:
• Contract Negotiation Committee, composed of Madaus as chair, Malloy, and Jordi Comas.
• Finance Committee, composed of Gray as chair, and Malloy.
• Labor and Management Committee composed of Comas as chair, Madaus, and Butler.
• Pension Committee, composed of Malloy as chair, and Gray.
• The Heart and Lung Board, which is comprised of all commission members.
During the Wednesday session, resident Tina Prowant approached the commission about the need for Bucknell University to provide funding towards police and fire protection. Prowant claims that both the police department and the William Cameron Engine Company receive no funding from the university for services provided.
Prowant requested police incident reports from BVRPD involving calls to Bucknell campus, which the commission said it can provide to her.
Chief Paul Yost was willing to give Prowant the records, but said that his department responds to very little calls from the university as it has its own security force.
Prowant said she’s also contacted Chief James Blount of the William Cameron Engine Company for similar records.
Gray bolstered Prowant’s claims, and indicated that the last time the university donated to the police department was in 2012.
Comas commended Prowant on her stepping forward on the issue.
Yost asked the commission to open up the hiring process for new officers to be added to the department. Yost said the department is facing staffing shortages, but the shortage has not impacted police coverage.
Yost said the department will be losing two officers in Feb. due to retirement.
The commission then went into an executive session to discuss the further hiring and personnel issues.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.