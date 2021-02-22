LEWISBURG — Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Packwood House Museum
is canceling its annual Attic Tag Sale, which is normally held for two weeks at the end of February and the beginning of March.
For more information concerning the Packwood House Museum, visit www.packwoodhousemuseum.com or call the museum at 570-524-0323.
