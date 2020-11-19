WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will be hosting a workshop for children focusing on the colonial craft of fraktur at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the museum, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Pre-registration is required and the workshop will be limited to 25 children.
The workshop will be led by Catheal Weiser. Fraktur is hand-drawn artwork, common in the early history of America and Germany. The work illuminates records of events such as births, marriages and baptisms.
In the workshop, students will learn the history and technique of this Early American art form and, after studying some examples, participants will learn how to design and create their own certificate. The workshop is recommended for children age 8 to 12.
Social distancing will be observed and the use of face masks will be mandatory.
To register or for more information, contact the museum at 570-326-3326.
