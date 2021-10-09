SUNBURY — Two state legislators, a cabinet-level secretary and supporters of new spending for state parks and related lands appeared Friday at the Shikellamy State Park Marina.
Cindy Adams Dunn, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) secretary, told a gathering the needs of state parks were often hidden from view. Many DCNR dams have become unsafe over time, largely due to insufficient spillways, as Dunn said they were designed before deluge-rainstorms became more common.
"If we can get major infusion to get the system back up then we can maintain it with the funding that we have," Dunn said. "But we need the major infusion."
The Shikellamy Marina building, unused for 20 years, was noted as a major infrastructure need. The fabric dam which annually forms Lake Augusta was similarly cited for its maintenance needs.
However, Sen. John Gordner (R-27) said a $500 million package was making its way through the legislature. Sponsor of what's been called Growing Greener III, Senate Bill 525, Gordner explained that higher-than-expected state revenue in a recent month would free up American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding to cover the package.
Gordner, who sponsored Growing Greener III, explained $225 million would be for the DCNR with about half of it going to state parks. About $200 million would go to the DEP and its efforts to help with farm nutrient management. The $75 allotted for the Department of Agriculture would go it water quality and ag land preservation.
Schlegel-Culver recalled growing up with the river nearby and received applause when noting she would introduce a companion bill to Growing Greener III in the State House.
Dunn added public parkland projects offered a significant return on investment and that businesses often spring up around them.
Examples included the Rusty Rail Brewing Company, near the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail in Mifflinburg, which Dunn said was a personal favorite spot in the area.
