LEWISBURG — Six employers willing to offer potential employees a break were showcased Thursday at the Union County Resource Center.
In fact, only employers willing to give a person a "second chance" were represented at the latest Career Fair organized by the Central Pa. Chamber of Commerce. They included a building contractor, a community bank, three manufacturers and an equipment rental company.
Tea Jay Aikey, Central Pa. Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said all employers were asked if they were willing to hire someone who may be on probation or not hired elsewhere because of their past.
If an employer balks at the idea, Aikey said they would not be represented. However, she added that they sometimes come around when informed they may be eligible for state benefits if they hire a "second chance" employee. Aikey estimated that over 36,000 people in the state who were not only unemployed but also on parole, probation or incarcerated.
"I worked directly with probation of all the different counties," Aikey said. "(I) made sure they sent individuals who might be incarcerated and can't get out until they get a job."
Aikey said the Career Fair was also open to the public and all attendees were asked to meet with each employer.
"They might think that they are out of the scope of something," Aikey said. "But they sit down and talk and see what is going on. They are very casual interviews."
Women, for example, may not think a builder or contractor would offer them an opportunity. But Aikey said they may not have know that such companies also have office positions.
"People who come in are a little shy and scared because they've never had anybody give them a job interview before," Aikey said. "We had an individual last time (who) broke down in tears, a young man perhaps in his late 20s. No one had ever given him an opportunity. They fact that someone did, he couldn't believe it."
Representatives of Strong Spas spoke with people as they came through and noted that the demand for what they make skyrocketed with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shannon Wygant, Strong Spas human resources payroll benefit specialist, said previous Career Fair events have been helpful for both the employer and the potential employees.
"It's really helpful for the candidates to get out here and see what's available," Wygant said. "We do have full time positions available. We have a couple of areas open in our call center for customer service, as well as maintenance technicians, our re-works department which is part of production (and) in our warehouse."
Chelsey Houseknecht, Strong Spa senior recruiter, said the company emphasizes the present and future for their employees rather than the mistakes they have made.
"We've seen some incredible success stories," Houseknecht said. "We've seen individuals come from some really hard times and now they are sitting on our management teams."
Also represented were T-Ross Brothers Construction, First Commonwealth Bank, West Branch Rental, Leer and Apex Homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.