Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Gilbert Chelborg, 57, of Coal Township, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Amanda S. Ficarra, 33, of Shamokin, recommitted to county jail to serve the balance of her maximum sentence that expires April 29, fines, fees and costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
• Kathy Gammon, 56, of Sunbury, one year probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Jesse Hamby, 31, of Kulpmont, one year probation, $250 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Caitlin Masters, 22, of Mahanoy City, 9 months probation, $250 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Christopher Mitchell, 52, of Shamokin, 6 to 12 years in state prison, $50 fine plus costs, 303 days credit for time served for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance; concurrent sentence of five to 10 years in state prison, $50 fine plus costs, 318 days credit for time served in prison for illegal possession of a firearm; concurrent sentence of five to 10 years in state prison, $50 fine plus costs, 303 days credit to time served in prison for a second county of illegal possession of a firearm.
• Aaron Brannon-Saxon, 37, of Sunbury, time served (88 days) to 12 months in county jail, fines, fees and costs for possessing a firearm while being a felon; concurrent sentence of 88 days to 12 months, fines, fees and costs for disorderly conduct.
• Edward Shuder, 42, of Mount Carmel, 2 years probation, $50 fine plus costs, $725 restitution to Mount Carmel Police Department for resisting arrest; $25 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; $25 fine plus costs for a second count of disorderly conduct.
• Thomas Wise, 36, of Blakeslee, one year probation, $250 fine plus costs for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Paul R. Zavatski, 52, of Mount Carmel, recommitted to Northumberland County Jail, may apply for re-parole in four months, credit for 72 days served in jail, fines, fees and costs for loitering and criminal trespass.
State Police at Milton DUI crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging Perry Schenck, 63, of Danville, with driving under the influence after a vehicle he was operating struck multiple other vehicles.
The incident occurred at 4:54 p.m. Nov. 21 at Continental Boulevard and Route 642, Valley Township, Montour County.
State Police at Selinsgrove Burglary
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — Michael Kreamer, 43, of Mount Pleasant Mills, reported that someone stealing photo albums containing antique photos of a nearby old mill. Also reported as being stolen were a silver Christmas tree and a box of Christmas ornaments.
The incident was reported at 1:15 p.m. Dec. 26 at 261 Globe Mills Road, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville One-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Rene Marrero Jr., 47, of Lebanon, sustained a suspected serious injury in a crash which occurred at 5:55 a.m. Dec. 29 along Four Mile Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by marrero went through as top sign and struck a guide rail. He was cited with obedience to traffic control devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.