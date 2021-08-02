PITMAN — Annual Hepler Family Reunion will celebrate its 90th anniversary Saturday, Aug. 14.
A memorial service at grave of Revolutionary War soldier Caspar Hepler will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Zion’s Cemetery, Pitman. The reunion will then reconvene at the Mahantongo Fire Company in Pitman for genealogy, socializing, entertainment, call of states and awards.
For information or to pre-registration contact Thomas E. Hepler at 856-866-1348 or teh.himself@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.