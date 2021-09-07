Several events are scheduled on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and Shansksville, Pa.
The list includes:
• Bucknell University campus commemoration, 10 a.m. Rooke Chapel Memorial Grove, hosted by the Panhellenic Council.
• 20th anniversary 911 Memorial Ride, 3 p.m., Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Company, Montgomery. A memorial starts at 2 p.m.
• Danville Patriot Day Parade, 3 p.m., Mill Street, Danville.
• Sept. 11, 2001, remembrance ceremony, 6 p.m., Milton Veterans Tribute and Memorial Park.
