State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Lukas Auker, 44, of Selinsgrove, was charged after troopers said he was found passed out behind the wheel of a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu.
The incident occurred at 12:52 a.m. Feb. 14 at 490 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
DUI
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Shauna Paige, 43, of Middleburg, has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of a crash which troopers reported occurring at 5:41 p.m. Feb. 10 at Turkey Hollow and Spruce Hollow roads, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Possession
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Brian Shoffler, 46, of Bloomsburg, has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and simple trespass.
The charges were filed after troopers said they responded to a report of trespassing, which was filed at 9:24 a.m. Feb. 25 along Old Valley School Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Forgery
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Eli Lewis, 20, and Dejuan Smartt, 25, both of Brooklyn, N.Y., were charged after troopers said they were caught passing counterfeit currency at area businesses.
The incidents occurred between 5:45 and 6:45 p.m. Feb. 22 along Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — James Barnwell, 44, of Selinsgrove, reported the possible theft of Apple Airpod Pros.
The incident occurred between Feb. 11 and Feb. 13 at 1389 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — An unnamed 33-year-old Penns Creek man reported the theft of $610 worth of fishing equipment from the open bed of a 2008 Dodge Ram.
The theft occurred between 4 p.m. Feb. 25 and 12:28 a.m. Feb. 26 along Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Two-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Watsontown man escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 5 p.m. Feb. 17 along Route 44, Limestone Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Kyle Williams, of Watsontown, entered into the oncoming lane of traffic in an attempt to turn east onto Route 654, and struck a 1999 Honda Civic dirven by a 17-year-old Linden boy, who was also uninjured.
Williams was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic. The teenager was cited with windshield obstructions.
One-vehicle crash
BRADY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 7:57 a.m. Feb. 25 along Route 15, Brady Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2022 Ford Ranger driven by John Lantz, 53, of Lewisburg, lost control and rolled onto its driver’s side. Lantz was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
State Police at Lamar Accidental shooting
PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP — Torrence Stabley, 27, of Jersey Shore, accidentally shot himself in the finger while troopers said he was attempting to disassemble a gun.
The incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at Municipal Drive and Fourth Street, Pine Creek Township, Clinton County.
One-vehicle crash
GREENE TOWNSHIP — A Montgomery family escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 7:53 p.m. Feb. 25 along Interstate 80 westbound, at mile marker 191, Greene Township, Clinton County.
Troopers said a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Mikkel Farrar, 32, failed to negotiate a curve, went off the roadway and struck a rock embankment. Farrar and two passengers — Brittany Farrar, 32, and a 9-year-old boy — were not injured. Mikkel was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Drug possession
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP — Tyrell Henry, 18, of Lock Haven, was charged after troopers said he was found to be in possession of marijuana.
The charges were filed as the result of an incident which occurred at 10:10 a.m. Feb. 24 at Central Mountain High School, 64 Keystone Central Drive, Bald Eagle Township, Clinton County.
